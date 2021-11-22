Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/21/21 00:06 CFS21-07677 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SD HWY 34

11/21/21 00:37 CFS21-07678 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS 240TH ST

11/21/21 02:22 CFS21-07679 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

11/21/21 05:42 CFS21-07681 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 223RD ST

11/21/21 10:09 CFS21-07682 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

11/21/21 10:49 CFS21-07683 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/21/21 11:56 CFS21-07684 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

11/21/21 12:46 CFS21-07685 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

11/21/21 12:55 CFS21-07686 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W 238TH ST CHESTER

11/21/21 14:53 CFS21-07687 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/21/21 16:36 CFS21-07688 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 217TH ST

11/21/21 16:44 CFS21-07689 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

11/21/21 17:12 CFS21-07690 Vehicle Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 228TH ST MADISON

11/21/21 17:28 CFS21-07691 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

11/21/21 17:50 CFS21-07692 Animal Loose Referred to Partner Agency 223RD ST

11/21/21 19:50 CFS21-07693 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/21/21 22:07 CFS21-07694 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON

11/21/21 22:17 CFS21-07695 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

11/21/21 22:39 CFS21-07696 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

11/21/21 23:00 CFS21-07697 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

11/21/21 23:07 CFS21-07698 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 21