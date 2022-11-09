Hot-shooting Trojans run away from Mount Marty 98-66 By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University’s men shot a blazing 59.4% from the field on Tuesday against Mount Marty. That hot shooting helped the Trojans defeat the Lancers 98-66.The 98 points marked a season high for the Trojans. It was the second time in the last three meetings that the Trojans have scored 98 points over in-state rival Mount Marty.As a team the Trojans knocked down 11 three-pointers. That lethal three-point shooting helped the Trojans pull away from the Lancers.Deshawn Kelley hit five three-pointers and poured in 28 points for the Trojans.Manny N’tula knocked down five three-pointers for the Trojans.N’tula finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds.Sam Muller scored 14 points and grabbed six boards for DSU.Ronnie Latting scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.Chris Morales chipped in with eight points.Taylor Edwards six points for the Trojans.Ethan Damerum scored five points and dished out seven assists for the Trojans.Kevin Jones scored four points for DSU.DSU improved to 2-2 overall with the victory against Mount Marty.Mount Marty, who went 2-0 in the NAIA Classic after defeating Presentation and Valley City State last weekend at Sioux Falls, fell to 3-2 overall.The Trojans earned their 17th win in the last 20 meetings with the Lancers, including winning the last three meetings.DSU will play an exhibition contest on Saturday when the Trojans stay visit NCAA Division I University of South Dakota at 5 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D. City discusses construction delays Madison local Paul Nordaune receives Quilt of Valor Final game at Trojan Field set for Saturday Editorial: Taking a closer look at working inmates CE All-State Choir Prep Roundup: Colman-Egan, Chester advance to SoDak 16 Ulwelling receives November Millie E. Olson Award Law Enforcement Blotter Aldana crowned Young Miss South Dakota International Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form