Law Enforcement Blotter Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/23/23 02:24 CFS23-05075 Suspicious Person Unable to Locate MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
07/23/23 03:05 CFS23-05076 Sex Offenses Report Taken MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
07/23/23 06:53 CFS23-05077 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S UNION AVE MADISON
07/23/23 08:30 CFS23-05078 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER
07/23/23 11:34 CFS23-05080 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W SDGFP 238TH ST MADISON
07/23/23 15:40 CFS23-05082 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO STATE PARK DR MADISON
07/23/23 18:36 CFS23-05083 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate LCSO 452ND AVE MADISON
07/23/23 18:45 CFS23-05084 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
07/23/23 20:09 CFS23-05085 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.023579, -97.110640
07/23/23 21:37 CFS23-05087 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
07/23/23 21:44 CFS23-05088 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON

Total Records: 11