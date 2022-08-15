Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TEA – The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s board of directors has awarded three more construction contracts – a $16.4 million contract to Eatherly Constructors of Leawood, Kan., for 17 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe between Hull and Sheldon, Iowa; a $4,471,900 contract to DN Tanks of Dallas for a million-gallon ground storage reservoir a few miles east of Madison, S.D.; and a $5,212,892 contract to West Branch Construction of Boyden, Iowa, for a pump station a few miles south of Hull and a meter building at Sheldon.

Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will be used for all three projects. Lewis & Clark received a total of $75.5 million in BIL funding for FY22 and is eligible to receive additional BIL funding in FY23 and FY24.