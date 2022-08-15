TEA – The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s board of directors has awarded three more construction contracts – a $16.4 million contract to Eatherly Constructors of Leawood, Kan., for 17 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe between Hull and Sheldon, Iowa; a $4,471,900 contract to DN Tanks of Dallas for a million-gallon ground storage reservoir a few miles east of Madison, S.D.; and a $5,212,892 contract to West Branch Construction of Boyden, Iowa, for a pump station a few miles south of Hull and a meter building at Sheldon.
Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will be used for all three projects. Lewis & Clark received a total of $75.5 million in BIL funding for FY22 and is eligible to receive additional BIL funding in FY23 and FY24.
Two pumps in the Hull pump station are part of the 44.19 million gallons a day (MGD) “base system,” which is often rounded to 44 or 45 MGD. The contract amount includes a $165,271 bid alternate for a third pump that represents the start of construction to expand the dystem to 60 MGD and will be paid for separately using non-federal funds.
“It is much less expensive to add the third pump now instead of a separate contract later. Other expansion-related contracts will be awarded later this year. The drought the last few years has made it abundantly clear we need to get started now on the expansion. Our current goal, which is subject to change, is to have the expansion completed by the end of 2030,” said Executive Director Troy Larson.
Lewis & Clark needs to award six more contracts in order to complete construction of the base system. Depending on federal funding levels, it is expected the last of those base system contracts will be awarded by the summer of 2023. The goal is to have all 20 members connected by early 2025.
L&C was incorporated in January 1990 and its congressional authorization was signed into law in July 2000.
It is a non-profit wholesale provider of water to its member cities and rural water systems in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.
Water is being delivered to 15 members. Hull and Sioux Center are expected to begin receiving water by the end of this year or early next year. It is anticipated Sheldon will begin receiving water by late 2023/early 2024, Madison by mid-2024 and Sibley by late 2024/early 2025.