SIOUX VALLEY ENERGY presents $15,000 inaugural investment to the Colton Economic Development Group. Pictured are (left) Brandon Lane, Sioux Valley Energy; Charles "Chaz" Foster, Colton city councilor; Jay Buchholz, Sioux Valley Energy; Trevor Bunde, City of Colton Mayor; and Tim McCarthy, Sioux Valley Energy.
COLMAN — The city of Colton recently formed an economic development group, accepting an inaugural investment of $15,000 from Sioux Valley Energy.
The funding, presented to the group at the end of December, comes from the cooperative’s REVIVE 2030 program, which was designed to partner with local communities to assist with growth and development.
Colton Mayor Trevor Bunde said this type of early financial boost will make a big difference as the city begins to develop land for the Geraets Addition. The first phase of the housing development includes 70 acres and 49 homes.
“Sioux Valley members should be really proud they are part of an electric co-op that makes investments into communities like this,” said Bunde.
Sioux Valley Energy CEO Tim McCarthy added that while financial investments are helpful, the cooperative is focused on providing “boots on the ground” assistance in partnership with other organizations like Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.
“Colton is a vibrant community that is focused on the future, and what they have accomplished is impressive. We are hopeful that Sioux Valley Energy’s REVIVE program, along with assistance from Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, will help other communities grow and prosper as well,” said McCarthy. “There is so much more to economic development than just financial investment. It takes time, dedication and commitment, and we are ready to be a strategic partner to help them reach their goals.”
Sioux Metro Growth Alliance’s Jesse Fonkert agreed.
“Successful economic development requires strong partnerships. Sioux Valley Energy has demonstrated this time after time with the support they offer their members and communities. We’re excited to support the work of the Colton Economic Development Group and know this gift will be well utilized,” said Fonkert, president and CEO.
Communities within the Sioux Valley Energy service territory footprint are invited to take part in the cooperative’s REVIVE 2030 program. For more information, call Brandon Lane or Jay Buchholz at 800-234-1960.