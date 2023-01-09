Colton SVE

SIOUX VALLEY ENERGY presents $15,000 inaugural investment to the Colton Economic Development Group. Pictured are (left) Brandon Lane, Sioux Valley Energy; Charles "Chaz" Foster, Colton city councilor; Jay Buchholz, Sioux Valley Energy; Trevor Bunde, City of Colton Mayor; and Tim McCarthy, Sioux Valley Energy.

 Submitted photo

COLMAN — The city of Colton recently formed an economic development group, accepting an inaugural investment of $15,000 from Sioux Valley Energy.

The funding, presented to the group at the end of December, comes from the cooperative’s REVIVE 2030 program, which was designed to partner with local communities to assist with growth and development.