Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/14/22 06:54 CFS22-00837 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/14/22 08:02 CFS22-00838 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120342

02/14/22 08:14 CFS22-00839 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/14/22 08:40 CFS22-00840 Welfare Check Patient Transported MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON

02/14/22 10:07 CFS22-00841 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/14/22 11:40 CFS22-00843 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120346

02/14/22 12:14 CFS22-00844 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/14/22 12:21 CFS22-00845 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/14/22 13:07 CFS22-00846 911 Open Line Information/Administrative MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

02/14/22 14:12 CFS22-00848 Alarm Fire False Alarm CFD 2ND AVE CHESTER

02/14/22 15:59 CFS22-00849 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

02/14/22 19:02 CFS22-00850 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

02/14/22 21:51 CFS22-00851 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

02/14/22 22:23 CFS22-00852 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 228TH ST RUTLAND

Total Records: 14