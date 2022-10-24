Andrew Kramer

Developing good habits plays a significant role when it comes to protecting oneself against cybersecurity threats. Andrew Kramer, assistant professor in the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Dakota State University, compares it to putting on a seat belt when in a motor vehicle.

“We can apply those same measures to cybersecurity,” he said. It’s about taking action to stay safe and reduce the risk.