JONATHAN LANCELOT, a Ph.D. student and researcher at MadLabs, poses by his poster presenting his research on the Tesla Model 3's lane correction module at the Research Week Symposium Wednesday. The symposium featured research presetations from undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty.
Faculty, graduate students and undergrads alike presented their research in the crowded Beacom Institute of Technology Wednesday for Dakota State University’s Research Week Symposium.
Research Week also features a keynote speaker, Staffan Truvé, who spoke on Thursday about machine learning in international communities. Other events include Residency Week, a data analytics competition sponsored by Capital Services and the return of DakotaCon, a cybersecurity conference.
Peter Hoesing, the associate vice president for research and economic development, said in a press release that Research Week brings the efforts of DSU students and faculty into the spotlight.
“This busy week in the intellectual life of the campus signals the robust variety of research and creative activity at DSU,” he stated.
The Wednesday Research Week Symposium, which was open to the public, featured four faculty research projects, five graduate student research projects and 11 undergraduate research projects. Topics ranged from biology to technology to animation.
Christine Vogel, a senior majoring in biology, worked on a project about detecting bias in volunteer and professional interviewers. Her project centered the Personal Outcome Measures interview, which asks people with disabilities questions to determine their quality of life. Vogel worked with an organization called LifeScape, a Sioux Falls nonprofit which assists people with disabilities.
Vogel was trained to conduct these interviews by a certified interviewer from LifeScape, and they conducted interviews with ten LifeScape clients and scored them independently. In Vogel’s research, she found a significant scoring difference existed between her and the certified interviewer in five of 10 areas measured by the Personal Outcome Measures interview, which indicates possible bias due to differences in their experience.
For Vogel, the project served as a valuable learning experience. As someone who aims to earn a graduate degree in speech-language pathology, where she would likely work extensively with people with disabilities, this research gave her time to get to know LifeScape clients and learn about their lives. Participating in this research will also give her a leg up when she works on research while earning her graduate degree.
“It gives you really good experience to further your knowledge of how the research process works, and you can take that then and maybe apply it to your education later on, [like] if I do research in graduate school,” Vogel said. “So, I think it’s a really good experience to have now.”
Jonathan Lancelot is a doctoral student and computer scientist who presented on the effectiveness of a Tesla Model 3’s lane correction module. According to the Tesla Model 3 owner’s manual, the lane correction module is a safety feature that can detect when the vehicle drifts too close to another lane and warn the driver. The vehicle can also use automatic steering to correct the problem. But, Lancelot found that the lane correction module could shut down without warning after a random number of lane correction events, making it inconsistent. Lancelot completed multiple test drives with the Tesla Model 3 to collect his data.
Lancelot said his research wasn’t to call out Tesla –- Lancelot himself has been a fan of Tesla vehicles for years -– but to bring attention to a possible safety hazard.
“You’re testing to make sure that it’s safe and there’s security involved in the vehicle. I find this significant because it brings out an issue that’s very profound and might cut across the industry,” Lancelot said. “This is the most advanced vehicle on the road, and so I put it to the test, and the lane correction needs work.”
Loza Tadesse, an undergraduate student who worked with fellow student Amir Kemal, presented on a project about tracking fake domains on Twitter. Before the project, Tadesse and Kemal noted that while social media sites try to track fake domains pushed by bad actors, the sites do not always track fake domains accidentally created by regular users, often by misspelling a domain name. Cyber criminals could use these accidentally-created fake links to target people who click on them, and the researchers found more than 2,000 fake URLs were created within 48 hours.
For Tadesse, this research exposed her to more of the cyber world and showed her more ways valuable technology could be used to harm others. This exposure will help her throughout her career in computer science, she said.
“We’re trying to increase the good side of technology by decreasing the bad side people could use it for,” Tadesse said.