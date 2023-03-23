Jonathan Lancelot.jpg

JONATHAN LANCELOT, a Ph.D. student and researcher at MadLabs, poses by his poster presenting his research on the Tesla Model 3's lane correction module at the Research Week Symposium Wednesday. The symposium featured research presetations from undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Faculty, graduate students and undergrads alike presented their research in the crowded Beacom Institute of Technology Wednesday for Dakota State University’s Research Week Symposium.

Research Week also features a keynote speaker, Staffan Truvé, who spoke on Thursday about machine learning in international communities. Other events include Residency Week, a data analytics competition sponsored by Capital Services and the return of DakotaCon, a cybersecurity conference.