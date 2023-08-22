THIS VACANT home on 505 S. Highland Ave. will soon be demolished to make way for the City of Madison's new City Hall and Police Station. Residents are invited to remove any desired items from the property. Inquiries can be made to the City at 605-256-7501, with the items coming in a free, first-come/first-serve fashion. Residents have until next Monday to remove these items.
The City of Madison's plans for a new administration building for their City Hall and Police Station is gaining momentum, with Sioux Falls contractor Journey Group set to begin construction in early September at 505 S. Highland Ave.
Before this can begin, the city is responsible for preparing the site for construction, including demolition of the existing vacant home as well as filling and compaction of the resulting hole. The city advertised sale of the house for removal through a sealed bid process, yet no bids were received. During Monday's city commission meeting, a different method was approved.
Prior to the building's demolition, members of the public are being invited to contact the city to coordinate removal of any desired items, with no payments being required, though the city will not be responsible for assisting with removal.
Residents have from Tuesday until Monday, Aug. 28, to reach out and remove these items. Community members are encouraged to call the city at 605-256-7501 for inquiries and further information.
Following this, on Aug. 30, the Madison Police Department will hold search training within the home, with demolition set to begin the following day. The city will be utilizing local contractors and rented equipment to conduct the demolition and subsequent preparations themselves before passing the torch to the Journey Group on Sept. 11.