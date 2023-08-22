505 S. Highland Ave.

THIS VACANT home on 505 S. Highland Ave. will soon be demolished to make way for the City of Madison's new City Hall and Police Station. Residents are invited to remove any desired items from the property. Inquiries can be made to the City at 605-256-7501, with the items coming in a free, first-come/first-serve fashion. Residents have until next Monday to remove these items.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The City of Madison's plans for a new administration building for their City Hall and Police Station is gaining momentum, with Sioux Falls contractor Journey Group set to begin construction in early September at 505 S. Highland Ave. 

Before this can begin, the city is responsible for preparing the site for construction, including demolition of the existing vacant home as well as filling and compaction of the resulting hole. The city advertised sale of the house for removal through a sealed bid process, yet no bids were received. During Monday's city commission meeting, a different method was approved. 