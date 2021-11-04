dorris 1c cymk

Karsyn Dorris

 Submitted photo

Karsyn Dorris will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day program to be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Madison High School gymnasium.

Dorris is a student at Augustana University and a cadet in the simultaneous membership program.

She is seeking a bachelor of arts degree in biology with the goal of becoming a physician assistant.

In February 2020, she enlisted in the S.D. Army National Guard with an ROTC contract.

Dorris attended basic combat training in June 2020, completing the program prior to the fall semester.

This year, she received a three-year, full tuition and fees Minuteman Scholarship through the National Guard and initiated her contract as a cadet in the South Dakota State University ROTC program.

Dorris will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in May 2023.