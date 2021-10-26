Gabe Gitzen has been having a fun year. Earlier this year, he was named the 2021 Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion.
“He was all over Walmart and Costco and now he’s on the coupon,” said his mother, Sarah Gitzen of Madison. He’s also attended ballgames and other events, a robust picture of health.
“He’s a very energetic six-year-old boy,” Gitzen said.
Nearly three years after being diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, Gabe is the survivor who represents the care received at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.
“They have thousands of kids that receive care at the Castle every year. For them to choose Gabe was a real honor,” Gitzen indicated.
Just age three when he was diagnosed following what was supposed to be a routine tonsillectomy, he has been in remission for two and a half years.
“In December, that will be his last CT scan ever. Then he’ll be done,” Gitzen said. He will no longer need the semi-annual test and bloodwork.
Because of the support they received from the Children’s Miracle Network while Gabe was receiving treatment, the Gitzens are pleased to have the opportunity to give back to the organization this year.
Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork and his staff are also excited about supporting the Children’s Miracle Network by selling Blizzards and coupons for the organization. This year, Miracle Treat Day is more lowkey than it has been in the past, due primarily to the timing.
Earlier this year, Mork announced that the date had been changed to Oct. 28 because many stores were having staffing difficulties. Normally held in July, the event has been for many years a community celebration with live music and children’s activities.
This year, it was necessary to use a different approach for several reasons.
“We can’t do the outdoor parts of the events because, number one, school is in session and the kids can’t get here,” Mork said, “and obviously there’s the weather.”
In addition, he noted Madison is hosting the first round of the high school football playoffs. He said the DQ would not want to compete with that event. That doesn’t mean staff aren’t doing what they can to sell Blizzards and coupons.
“We have our foot on the floor and are doing all our usual pre-sale efforts,” Mork said. With each sale, whether of a coupon or A Blizzard, DQ donates $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Traditionally, the Madison DQ has raised more money from the sale of Blizzards than any other store in the nation. Initially, Mork used external incentives to encourage sales. However, he has come to realize that is not necessary in Madison.
“People love this event. They want to support it,” he said.
He noted that last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented indoor sales, he set a goal of raising half OF what they had in previous years. With curbside service, a coupon sales shack and drive-thru sales, the DQ sold 30,222, well over half of the 44,061 sold in 2019.
This year, he has once again halved his expectations due to the timing and other factors. However, he may once again be under-estimating the generosity of local people.
“We’ve been selling couponS in the store for three weeks,” Mork said.
In addition, staff are taking coupon orders from all of the area businesses who have traditionally purchased premade Blizzards. This year, due to fall staffing constraints, premade Blizzards will not be delivered as they have in the past.
Thus far, those sales have been strong, according to Mork. However, regardless of that final number, he said he will not be disappointed.
“Whether we sell 5,000 or 50,000, we’ll be helping a lot of children and families,” Mork said.