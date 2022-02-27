Appearances matter, and nowhere is that more evident that in a community’s business district.
With that in mind, the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation are once again partnering to continue the Downtown Façade Improvement Grant Program.
“We eventually want it to be that not only visitors but also Madison people say ‘This is a cool looking downtown’ and want to spend time there,” said Eric Hortness, GMACC executive director.
When the program was previously offered in the fall of 2020, the response of Egan Avenue businesses was so great that additional funds were allocated to enable grants to be awarded to all qualifying applications.
To date, more than $122,000 in improvements have been made to downtown businesses, according to Kari Blom with LAIC.
Of the 15 projects for which grants were awarded, 12 have been completed. Delays are due primarily to a difficulty in finding contractors to do the work and in the delivery of necessary building supplies, Hortness indicated.
The scope of the projects varied widely from subtle changes, like the awning at Sparkle and Sass, to a whole new look, like the façade at The Office. Some upgrades, such as that undertaken by Los Tapatios, involved refreshing a signature look, though that business also added red siding to the south side of the building.
Other businesses, such as First Madison Insurance, added lighting as part of the façade improvements.
“I think it makes downtown safer,” Blom said. “It makes walkways brighter and more attractive.”
With the grant program, LAIC and the Chamber are helping area businesses do what they can to implement the Downtown Master Plan, which was developed to create an aesthetic vision for the community’s traditional business district. Other changes will need city involvement, Hortness indicated.
The 2022 application for the Downtown Façade Improvement Grant Program can be found on the LAIC website under “Programs.” The one-page application requires a description of the project with a project estimate.
“It’s important if the business is thinking of doing something with their façade to put in an application,” Blom said. While the application requires a vision and cost estimate, changes can be made after the grant is approved. Hortness noted that happened with several projects involved in the first round of upgrades.
The focus of the program is on the downtown area, so priority will be given to businesses in an area bordered by N. 2nd and S. 2nd streets and Van Eps and Harth avenues. However, applications from other businesses will be considered.
“We have a committee that goes through the applications,” Blom said, explaining the review process.
Matching funds up to $5,000 will be awarded for projects, which may include windows, doors, awnings, signage, lighting and other façade materials as well as construction costs. Landscaping projects will also be considered.
Funds will be dispersed after a project has been completed and invoices have been submitted to LAIC. For the first round of projects, contractors were paid directly. This time, businesses will receive reimbursement.
Neither Blom nor Hortness knows what kind of response they will get with this round of applications. Hortness said conversations with property owners indicate there is interest in the program.
“We want to make sure the opportunity is there for them. Some businesses weren’t ready when we kicked off the program,” Blom said, noting that COVID was negatively impacting some at the time.
The application deadline is April 8. Applications can be emailed to Blom at kari@madisonworks.com, dropped off at the LAIC office or mailed to LAIC, P.O. Box 32, Madison, S.D., 57042.