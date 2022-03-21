(Editor’s note: “Now Hiring: Challenges & Solutions” is a three-part series which looks at the workforce shortage in the Madison area and efforts being made to address this.)
In an ideal world, all solutions would be win-win. In the real world, that doesn’t often happen.
However, one program at Madison High School comes as close to ideal as possible – the career and technical education (CTE) program.
Not only does the program prepare students to enter the workforce, which helps to address the state’s workforce shortage, but it also prepares them for good-paying, high-demand careers.
“We have employers begging kids to come work for them,” Principal Adam Shaw said in an interview recently.
Shaw has seen personally how the CTE program can lead MHS graduates into one of South Dakota’s “hot careers.” A hot career is one in which there is a high demand for workers and the average wage is greater than the median wage – or mid-range wage – of all occupations in the state.
Shaw’s son Brandon became interested in electrical wiring when he took a course in ag structures during his senior year. Brandon did an internship with Bob’s Electric in Madison and continued as a part-time paid employee until entering Southeast Technical College in the fall.
When the pandemic closed the college in the spring of 2020, Brandon returned to Madison and again worked for Bob’s Electric. When in-person classes resumed, he completed the program he had started and now works full-time as an electrician in Sioux Falls, wiring new houses.
“Without the exploration, the exposure, I’m not sure he’d be doing that,” Shaw said.
The average wage for an electrician in South Dakota as of 2020 is $47,672. That is just one of the “hot careers” for which the CTE program begins to prepare MHS graduates. Also on the list are registered nurses, carpenters, welders and automotive mechanics.
Shaw indicated the school district works with a board, which includes representatives from area businesses, to develop a curriculum that meets employment gaps.
“The premise is we want to explore what the needs are, and we try to match the needs to what we do here,” Shaw said.
Currently the program, developed with the assistance of funding through the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, includes coursework in business, computer science, culinary arts, agriculture, industrial arts, automotive mechanics, small engines, health sciences and aviation.
“What it does is provide those kids with the opportunity to dabble a little bit,” Shaw explained, noting that some students know what they want to do while others need to explore options.
In addition to offering classes, the district allows students to take dual credit courses and offers internships. Between 50 and 65 students may be in the community on internships during the course of a semester.
“Some of those turn into part-time jobs,” Shaw said. “We are fortunate our businesses engage with us like they do.”
He knows that without partnerships with local businesses, the district wouldn’t be able to offer students the opportunities they now have. However, he also sees additional opportunities he would like to explore in the future, such as apprenticeships for students.
“I think hands-on experiences for kids is so important,” Shaw stated.
He notes the CTE program is just part of what MHS does to prepare students for the future. Efforts begin in middle school when students take a career interest inventory to help them to begin considering occupations they may find rewarding.
In high school, they can take classes on the Dakota State University campus as well as the dual credit courses which not only help meet graduation requirements but also lay the foundation for programs at either a four-year or technical college. They can also take an employability class, which teaches the soft skills needed in the workplace.
“We really work hard to career focus our kids. Our job is to prepare them for life once they’re out of here,” Shaw said.