Knowledge is power, and next week 43 young people from three states will have the powerful experience of learning to be entrepreneurs at Dakota State University’s inaugural Lemonade Camp.
“The kids have always had a really good time with this,” said Katherine Cota, director of economic development at DSU.
She is speaking from experience in making that statement. Although the Lemonade Camp is new to DSU, it is a camp that Cota previously led at the University of Northern Iowa. Developed for children between the ages of 9 and 11, the camp tailors the language of business development, not the concepts themselves.
“Eight-, nine-, 10- and 11-year-olds are absolutely brilliant,” Cota said. They are eager to learn, very creative and don’t see the boundaries and limitations that can prevent older individuals from exploring options, she said.
“That’s an incredible skill for an entrepreneur to have,” she indicated after listing those attributes. With this in mind, she doesn’t simplify the concepts she teaches at the Lemonade Camp, only changes the language she uses.
When teaching a workshop for adults, she might talk about opportunity assessment. With pre-teens, she would approach that differently.
“Is this a good business idea?” Cota will teach them to ask themselves. “Let’s figure this out – yes or no? It’s about changing the vocabulary, not using jargon.”
The five-day camp will begin on Monday and culminate on Friday with teams selling lemonade at 10 business locations in Madison. Proceeds will be donated to local charities which the campers select from a pre-approved list.
Promotion for this year’s camp was relatively limited. It was announced to DSU staff and faculty, and it was announced at Madison Elementary and Madison Middle School. However, word of mouth caused news of the camp to spread beyond the area Cota envisioned.
“It didn’t occur to me their grandchildren from another state were coming,” she said about conversations she had with DSU staff and faculty who had inquired about the camp.
Next year, two camps will be offered – one at DSU and a second in partnership with the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.
“It’s going to be so cool to see where all the kids come from for that camp,” Cota said.
The camp will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Monday, they will be introduced to the basics, including how to shake hands properly. They will also engage in self-assessments, some of which will be masquerading as games, such as skills bingo.
“It’s really important for you to know who you are and to find people good at things you’re not good at,” Cota explained.
She pointed out that a successful business includes a strong team. Young people may learn they aren’t entrepreneur material, but do have the skillset a successful business needs.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the campers will do a deep dive into business basics, according to Cota. They’ll learn about product development, marketing, finances, management, and rules and regulations.
“The kids can take the same principles and use them in their lawn-mowing business or their baby-sitting business,” she said, listing a couple of examples.
Cota has created a learning environment designed to keep the campers engaged while tackling this subject matter. There are toys on the tables to deal with the fidgets and whiteboards for campers to use in developing their concepts. Each will also be using a laptop for activities such a lemonade stand simulation.
On Thursday, campers will begin to apply what they have learned.
“They will work on the actual development of their recipe,” Cota said, indicating that syrups, fruit and herbs will be available to create unique recipes. They will also work on promotional materials to showcase the charities for which they choose to raise money.
Finally, on Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the campers will be selling lemonade at the following locations: Sparkle & Sass, Beauty Bar, SIX21 Trends, Small Town Girlz, First Premier Bank, Taste and See, The Floral Shop and Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Two other businesses will host sites at other locations: Prostrollo Auto Mall will be at the DSU Foundation, and Dakota Cinema will be at One Stop.
Throughout the week, campers will receive technology training through the CybHER Security Institute. They will learn subjects such as online security and phone security.
“We’ll probably do a robot activity at some point,” Cota noted.
She is grateful the camp could be offered this year at no charge to the campers.
“SBS [CyberSecurity] allowed us to offer this camp free. SBS’s generous support covered all the supplies,” she said. That included the cost of T-shirts which campers, mentors, staff and SBS employees will receive.