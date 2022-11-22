Madison FB

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL football head coach Joe Bundy (left) and Caden DeVries pose for a photo after DeVries received his First-Team All-State recognition. 

 Photo by Michael Black

Whenever the opposing offense took the field against the Madison Bulldogs this season, they made it a point to know where Caden DeVries was lined up. The senior linebacker finished this past season with 102 tackles for the Bulldogs.

The opposing teams noticed him, and now the tackling machine is earning a lot of recognition for his play on the field.