Whenever the opposing offense took the field against the Madison Bulldogs this season, they made it a point to know where Caden DeVries was lined up. The senior linebacker finished this past season with 102 tackles for the Bulldogs.
The opposing teams noticed him, and now the tackling machine is earning a lot of recognition for his play on the field.
DeVries was named Madison’s defensive MVP this past season. On top of that, he earned first-team All-State honors, Academic All-State honors and All-Conference recognition.
“It’s surreal,” DeVries said. “I didn’t think that I’d be nearly this good. I didn’t think I’d get this much recognition. It’s just crazy to me.”
DeVries was one of four Bulldogs whot earned All-Conference honors; he was also named the team’s hardest hitter at the end-of-season awards banquet.
“Caden had a great season this year,” said Madison head coach Joe Bundy. “He worked very hard in the off-season to build on the year he had last year, and it really paid off. It’s easy to see the production he had on the field with his stats, but what most people don’t get to see is the leadership he gave to our defense. He called out blitzes. He got people lined up in the right spot and made big plays all year. We’ll miss Caden’s leadership and play-making ability next year.”
Joining DeVries on the All-Conference team are teammates Joe Gors, Parker Johnson and Lucas Johnson. Eli Barger and Gavin Hoff both earned All-Conference honorable mention.
Lucas Johnson, Trent Olson, Savannah Shipley and Piper Davies all earned Academic All-State. Parker Johnson was named All-State honorable mention.
The Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 4-6 and lost to West Central in the Class 11A State Quarterfinals.