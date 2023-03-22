AAUW Founders Day Award.jpg

VICKIE WALTERS (right) is given a Founders Award by Susan Conover during the American Association of University Women's banquet Tuesday. Walters received the award for the volunteer work she completes throughout Madison and Lake County.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Vickie Walters has one message she wants to spread to the community: find a passion and volunteer.

Walters, a prolific volunteer in the Madison community, received a Founders Award on Tuesday from the Madison chapter of the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights and wellbeing of women and girls, particularly in education. While the national organization has existed since 1921, the Madison chapter is over 35 years old, said chapter President Marilyn Halgerson.