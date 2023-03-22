VICKIE WALTERS (right) is given a Founders Award by Susan Conover during the American Association of University Women's banquet Tuesday. Walters received the award for the volunteer work she completes throughout Madison and Lake County.
Vickie Walters has one message she wants to spread to the community: find a passion and volunteer.
Walters, a prolific volunteer in the Madison community, received a Founders Award on Tuesday from the Madison chapter of the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights and wellbeing of women and girls, particularly in education. While the national organization has existed since 1921, the Madison chapter is over 35 years old, said chapter President Marilyn Halgerson.
The Founders Award, which is in its fourth year, is given to a woman who exemplifies the organization’s values by serving the community and assisting women and girls. Typically, the award is given out in March, which is Women’s History Month.
Though Walters is not a member, Halgerson said she received the award because of the work she puts in within Madison and beyond.
Walters, who is currently retired, previously worked at Dakota State University for 22 years and Weber Abstract for 11 years. She is an active member of the Madison Kiwanis Club, which works on projects like a children’s reading event at Pizza Ranch. Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs that complete service projects both locally and internationally.
Walters also organizes fundraisers for the Domestic Violence Network, including the Tour of Tables, where local sponsors decorate tables in the autumn. In addition, she works with the nonprofit Casting for Kids, which sponsors a free fishing weekend in May.
“When I’m asked to help, I volunteer, either through organizations or just through seeing what’s going on in Madison, like the Easter egg hunt,” she said. “I’m retired now, so I’m able to do more during the day. I missed that when I was at work. I’d have to leave work and take time off to do the Meals on Wheels.”
But, Walters said, she had bosses who supported her volunteer work. Without them, she wouldn’t have been able to be nearly as active in the community.
“It’s a way of getting involved in your community and knowing what the environment is. That’s why I do it,” she said.
Walters said she was “honored and humbled” to receive the Founders Day award. While she doesn’t volunteer for recognition, it is nice to see her actions are appreciated and made an impact.
“There are so many people who would volunteer more if they knew what their opportunities were... Hopefully, I could challenge people to go out and volunteer. I’d really like to see that,” Walters said. “No matter what you’re doing in your community, people do recognize you.”
Walters received the award during a banquet, featuring food, cake and a speaker, held at Nicky’s Tuesday night. After Susan Conover, a member who organizes the banquet and the award, presented a certificate to Walters, a speaker and advocate named Pam Cole presented on abortion rights and health care in South Dakota.
Cole is a former state senator from Brookings, and she is currently a grassroots organizer with Dakotans for Health, which advocates for causes like Medicaid expansion, access to abortion and removal of the state sales tax on food.