For students at Madison High School, the ACT is rapidly approaching with an upcoming test on Oct. 22.
In response, Principal Adam Shaw and counselor Sarah Landin are launching another year of evening preparatory courses to alleviate stress and offer advice.
The three courses will cover math, English and reading as well as science with instruction on test strategies like interpreting graphs, eliminating choices and analyzing wording. They also feature timed practice assessments and are free to all students who wish to participate.
The courses will be a few hours in length and grant students an opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance for this important test.
In conjunction, the school utilizes the Northwest Evaluation Association’s test for freshmen and sophomores and the National Career Readiness Assessment for seniors.
The NCRA is put out by the Department of Labor and scores on a scale of bronze, silver, gold or platinum. Aside from adding to testing skills, some career fields respect and recognize the NCRA, which can lead to better pay and benefits as well as easier re-employment.
According to Shaw, ACT scores are vital for college admission, scholarships and future employment. He said that the ACT is also necessary for dual-credit enrollment.
Despite the test’s importance and potential impact, Shaw said that the school never pushes a student to take it if they are not ready.
For both Shaw and the counseling service, ensuring students feel capable and confident in their testing is essential. Students are encouraged to take the test and are made aware of its many benefits, yet empathy remains at the forefront, Shaw added.
In addition, the school uses the ACT prep service Methodize with instructional videos on a variety of content. The online program SDMyLife is utilized as well and features personalized learning plans, career clusters and a portfolio to assist with choosing college majors. Shaw said the program boosts student success by highlighting their strengths and talents in a way that is comprehensive and reassuring.
To Shaw, this compassionate approach to education is essential as standardized testing becomes ever more controversial. He said students should be cognizant of the incentives for high ACT scores, but they should not be unfairly judged by a mere number.
“Testing scores are such a small snapshot of what a child is, and we want to teach the whole picture of a child,” Shaw said.