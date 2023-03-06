Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/05/23 00:13 CFS23-01403 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON03/05/23 00:31 CFS23-01404 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/05/23 00:54 CFS23-01405 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON03/05/23 02:55 CFS23-01406 Medical Diabetic Patient Not Transported EMS NE 8TH ST MADISON03/05/23 10:49 CFS23-01408 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON03/05/23 12:08 CFS23-01409 Complaint No Report Taken MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON03/05/23 12:23 CFS23-01410 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy SW 8TH ST MADISON03/05/23 13:46 CFS23-01411 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON03/05/23 14:12 CFS23-01412 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST MADISON03/05/23 18:55 CFS23-01413 MVA Referred to Partner Agency03/05/23 20:24 CFS23-01414 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON03/05/23 20:47 CFS23-01415 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS N LINCOLN AVE MADISON03/05/23 21:25 CFS23-01416 Medical Fall Patient Transported LCSO SHARON LN WENTWORTH03/05/23 21:40 CFS23-01417 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON03/05/23 23:28 CFS23-01418 Motorist Assist LCSO 227TH ST RUTLANDTotal Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Madison Elementary School “goo the Guse” MRHS Offers Free Screenings to Community Center Members First Bank and Trust donates to Madison High School athletics Little Bulldogs to put on Saturday performance Museum column Moe named NSAA Coach of Year for 4th straight year Longbeards announce winners for county's first-ever turkey tags Law Enforcement Blotter Treshawn Roberts runner-up in the heptathlon Follow us Facebook Twitter