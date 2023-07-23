The Madison Broncos opened up the District 4B Tournament on Friday evening in Flandreau with a dramatic 10-9 victory against Colman.
The Broncos started the bottom of the ninth inning facing a 9-7 deficit. The Broncos were able to mount a rally and won on a walk-off hit with two outs from Heith Williams.
Colman put two runs up in the top of the first inning to jump out to the early lead. The Broncos got one run back in the bottom half of the inning.
The Broncos claimed the lead in the bottom of the third inning when they put up two runs to take a 3-2 lead. The Broncos added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to build a 5-2 lead.
Colman reclaimed the lead when they pushed across six runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 8-5 lead. The Broncos cut Colman’s lead to one when they scored two runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning. Colman got an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 9-7 lead. That one insurance run wouldn’t be enough, as the Broncos pushed across three runs in the bottom of the night to claim a 10-9 victory.
Williams picked up three hits, including a double and drove in the game-winning run. Trey Smith recorded four hits and drove in three runs.
Mitch McNary collected three hits and drove in one run for the Broncos. Logan Allbee recorded one hit and drove in two runs.
Tyler Tappe pitched six innings and recorded 10 strikeouts for the Broncos. Brock Minnaert got the win in relief.
The Broncos lost to the Dell Rapids Mudcats 14-2 on Saturday. They’ll look to advance to the state tournament on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Broncos will play either Dell Rapids PBR or Hartford/Humboldt.