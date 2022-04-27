Michelle Majeres of the Southeastern Prevention Resource Center presented the program when the Madison Area Retired School Personnel met on Monday at Nicky’s.
Majeres cited statistics that 43 million people in the United States are either currently addicted to opioids or in recovery. Four of five heroine users begin with a prescription.
Majeres stressed the importance of using prescription pain killers as directed by a doctor and only when other pain killers, such as Tylenol, are not working. She also discussed the importance of keeping opioids in lock boxes, and she shared safe methods of disposal.
They should never be shared or saved for use at a later date.
Mona Reisig conducted a memorial service commemorating the passing of members Ruth Spencer and Rose Marie Brashier. Both taught for many years in the Madison School District. Members shared memories of the two retired teachers. Reisig shared a poem and concluded with a prayer.
Eighteen members were present for the lunch and business meeting. Rita Brown presided over the meeting. Eleanor Enga and Lois McAreavey read the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports. Volunteer hours for the previous year were reported as 316 hours with children and 845 hours with adults. Dues are being collected this month. Both reports were approved.
Flowers were presented to Enga and McAreavey in appreciation of their contributions to the organization. New officers Joyce Welbon and Marilou Schaefer also received flowers.
Brown and Barb Hyland will continue to serve as co-presidents. Dianne Williams will serve on the sunshine committee.
The SDRSP convention will be held in June. The group voted to pay the registration fees for each of the co-presidents. Elaine Brown and Schaefer will be responsible for the convention door prize.
Brown gave a final report on the Prairie Village Library blinds replacement project. They have all been installed and are a wonderful improvement to the library, she said.
Dollars for Scholars were collected, and volunteer hours for March and April were recorded. Reisig’s name was drawn for the door prize. Treasure Trivia was played to conclude the meeting.
The next meeting will be on June 27 at the Prairie Village Library. The program will be the Grandparent Essay presentations, state convention highlights and P.V. Jamboree Days preparations.
Welbon and Enga will provide desserts for the meeting.