ABERDEEN – With the announcement of the upcoming closure of Presentation College, Northern State University entered into a teach-out agreement for Presentation students. Both Aberdeen institutions approved terms to foster student success with no disruption in education.
Presentation College students may finish the remainder of their college program at NSU as approved by the agreement. The arrangement between the two institutions ensures a smooth and seamless transition for students to complete their studies.
Due to Board of Regents policy, the executive director has the authority to ensure a transfer articulation may be entered between a South Dakota university and another institution.
“We want to welcome former Presentation College students into the Board of Regents system,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “Hopefully, the students will feel at home on Northern’s campus and immerse themselves in the NSU community.”
Northern’s students, faculty and staff are committed to helping Presentation students feel welcome into the Board of Regents system, he said. NSU will provide academic support to transferring students to ensure the registration process for their remaining classes or authorization for substitute courses occurs smoothly.