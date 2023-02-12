ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Bailey Hyland attempts a layup against DeSmet on Friday. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to Deubrook Area on Saturday 77-38 in girls basketball. With the loss, the Raiders are now 6-13 overall.

Julia Trygstad finished the game with a team-high 13 points for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett chipped in with nine points.