featured Prep Roundup: Deubrook Area defeats ORR By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Feb 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Bailey Hyland attempts a layup against DeSmet on Friday. Photo by Rebecca Hanson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to Deubrook Area on Saturday 77-38 in girls basketball. With the loss, the Raiders are now 6-13 overall.Julia Trygstad finished the game with a team-high 13 points for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett chipped in with nine points.The Raiders will be back in action on Thursday when they host Flandreau Indian School in Rutland.Canistota 55, Chester 46The Chester Flyers dropped to 5-13 overall with a 55-46 road loss to Canistota on Friday.Emery Larson led the Flyers with 13 points. Jacy Wolf scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.Kaylor Geraets reached double figures with 10 points. Emmerson Eppard scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.The Flyers will look to pick up their sixth win of the season on Tuesday when they host Arlington.Deubrook 39,Colman-Egan 34The Colman-Egan Hawks had their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a 39-34 loss to Deubrook Area.Brynlee Landis led the Hawks with 11 points. Lanie Mousel chipped in with seven points. Abby Rhode and Kaylee Voelker both scored five points.With the loss, the Hawks are 10-9 overall. They’ll look to pick up their 11th win of the season on Tuesday when they host Lake Preston.Howard 48,Jones County 35The Howard Tigers picked up their third straight win on Saturday with a 48-35 victory against Jones County at the Dakota Wesleyan University Classic in Mitchell.Kate Connor finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds for the Tigers. Rylee Rudebusch scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The junior forward scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.With the win, the Tigers improved to 15-3 overall. The Tigers will look to pick up their fourth straight win on Monday when they hit the road to take on Mitchell Christian. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Simpson aims for local position after wrapping up student teaching Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Lions, rhinos and leopards, oh my: Vicarious Visits give taste of African Safari John Mills Law Enforcement Blotter Flyers pull away from ORR in second half Rutland School Board to meet Monday County Commission disperses grant money to Summit Township Tim Reisch Entre Nous meets at Nicky's Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form