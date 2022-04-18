Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/17/22 00:03 CFS22-02128 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

04/17/22 00:13 CFS22-02129 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 462ND AVE WENTWORTH

04/17/22 00:17 CFS22-02130 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone CAMBRIDGE DR MADISON

04/17/22 01:02 CFS22-02131 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

04/17/22 01:05 CFS22-02132 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/17/22 01:28 CFS22-02133 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

04/17/22 01:48 CFS22-02134 Disturbance Unable to Locate MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

04/17/22 01:54 CFS22-02135 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO SD HWY 34

04/17/22 01:56 CFS22-02136 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

04/17/22 02:12 CFS22-02137 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

04/17/22 12:25 CFS22-02138 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

04/17/22 15:22 CFS22-02139 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.960495, -97.03333

04/17/22 17:04 CFS22-02140 Disturbance Report Taken MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

04/17/22 22:06 CFS22-02141 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 81

04/17/22 22:18 CFS22-02142 Animal Loose Information/Administrative S UNION AVE MADISON

04/17/22 22:30 CFS22-02143 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/17/22 23:15 CFS22-02144 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

Total Records: 17