Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/09/22 00:57 CFS22-02616 Medical Patient Transported EMS 240TH ST

05/09/22 07:53 CFS22-02617 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

05/09/22 08:04 CFS22-02618 Traffic Hazard Report Taken LCSO 464TH AVE

05/09/22 08:05 CFS22-02619 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011703, -97.12869

05/09/22 08:46 CFS22-02620 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

05/09/22 11:02 CFS22-02621 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/09/22 11:12 CFS22-02622 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone MADISON

05/09/22 11:54 CFS22-02623 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/09/22 13:24 CFS22-02624 MVA Report Taken MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

05/09/22 14:43 CFS22-02625 Property Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 10TH ST MADISON

05/09/22 15:14 CFS22-02626 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/09/22 15:19 CFS22-02627 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

05/09/22 16:46 CFS22-02628 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

05/09/22 17:01 CFS22-02629 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

05/09/22 17:31 CFS22-02630 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST

05/09/22 18:27 CFS22-02632 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

05/09/22 20:22 CFS22-02633 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W LCSO 234TH ST

05/09/22 22:48 CFS22-02634 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81

Total Records: 18