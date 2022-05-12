Updated, 10:25 p.m Thursday:
Gene Wockenfuss, director of the Madison Community Center, said the Red Cross has set up there for anybody who needs temporary or overnight shelter.
They had several people stop by to see what was available just in case, and one man staying there as of late Thursday.
“We’re going to leave it open until the lights come on,” he said.
Wockenfuss said there were more than a dozen children in an after-school program and several adults in the building when the storm struck about 5:10 p.m. He said they took everybody to the locker rooms in the inner part of the building and “sheltered in place.” He said the storm raged more than an hour.
He said a woman took a video that appeared to show “a partial tornado by the elementary school.”
Tammy Cole-Rebelein’s family has owned a farm west of Madison for 150 years but was in Brookings, 45 minutes northeast, when the wind struck.
When the sirens went off, they headed for the basement. ”It came very fast, very fast,” she said.
They lost a 100-year-old barn and parts of other buildings but their horses were fine other than one minor injury.
“We’re going to assess the damage and start the cleanup,” she said Thursday evening. “It’ll be a rebuilding process for a lot of families.”
She said she believes they experienced a mix of straight-line winds and tornadoes — her mother said wind alone wouldn’t have left some of the twisted damage they saw.
Her daughter, Gabrielle Rebelein, the 2022 Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota, detailed the damage to their farm in a Facebook post, but noted, “There were many other friends that suffered greater disaster… If I know anything, it's that the people of South Dakota are resilient, hardworking, and always willing to lend a helping hand.”
Updated, 9:40 p.m. Thursday:
The Madison Central School District canceled school on Friday due to the storm, the district said on Facebook.
Officials said city offices would be closed on Friday as emergency crews worked to restore power and clear streets. The Red Cross also is setting up a shelter at the community center.
Authorities have confirmed that one person in Sioux Falls died during the storm, The Argus Leader reported.
Thousands of people were without power after straight-lined winds blew through Lake County and southeastern South Dakota on Thursday.
East River Power reported 49 substations and six municipal customers out of power across the East River service area.
The company also said 18 areas had significant power line damage.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported wind gusts from 80 to 100 mph in southeastern South Dakota, Meteorologist Philip Schumacher said Thursday.
Madison Municipal Airport recorded a 97-mph wind gust around 5 p.m. Thursday, he said.
No tornadoes have been confirmed in the Madison area, he said.
The area may continue to see some storm activity through the night, but it is not expected to be severe, Schumacher said.
More than 25,000 people across the state were without power Thursday evening, the Argus Leader reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.