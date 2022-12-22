ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND's Caden Hojer goes up for a basket against Arlington on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could only muster six points in the opening quarter against Arlington on Tuesday. That slow start proved costly as the Raiders fell to the visiting Cardinals 66-56.

Caden Hojer led the Raiders with 17 points. Shayne DeVaney scored nine points. Kadyn Gehrels, Boyd Pooler and Cooper Merager all scored six points.