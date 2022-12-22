The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could only muster six points in the opening quarter against Arlington on Tuesday. That slow start proved costly as the Raiders fell to the visiting Cardinals 66-56.
Caden Hojer led the Raiders with 17 points. Shayne DeVaney scored nine points. Kadyn Gehrels, Boyd Pooler and Cooper Merager all scored six points.
With the loss the Raiders are now 0-2 overall. They’ll look to pick up their first win of the season on Dec. 31 against Colman-Egan. The game will take place at Brookings High School. It’s scheduled to start at noon.
Prep Girls Basketball
The Chester Flyers were outscored 18-10 in the second quarter on Tuesday against McCook Central/Montrose and went into the locker room trailing 27-24.
In the third quarter MCM outscored the Flyers 15-11 to take a 42-35 to start the fourth quarter. That seven point deficit proved too much to overcome for the Flyers as they fell to MCM 61-55.
Emery Larson hit five three-pointers for the Chester and led the team with 25 points. Larson also grabbed five rebounds and recorded five steals.
Jacy Wolf scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded four steals for the Flyers.
Emmerson Eppard scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots for Chester. Kaylor Geraets chipped in with six points.
With the loss the Flyers are now 1-2 overall. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Dec. 29 when they take on Mitchell Christian at the Huron Classic. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.