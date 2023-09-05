DSU VB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Sydney Schell goes up for a kill. Schell was recently named NSAA Attacker of the Week. 

 Submitted photo

Dakota State earned the conference volleyball weekly honor for the second straight week (Madalyn Groft as Setter of the Week on Aug. 28), as Sydney Schell was selected as the Attacker-of-the-Week announced by the North Star Athletic Association Monday afternoon.

Schell, 5-foot-8 junior outside hitter, smashed double digits kills in all five matches as the Trojans went 3-2 record for the week. She also produced three double doubles with double digits in digs.