Dakota State earned the conference volleyball weekly honor for the second straight week (Madalyn Groft as Setter of the Week on Aug. 28), as Sydney Schell was selected as the Attacker-of-the-Week announced by the North Star Athletic Association Monday afternoon.
Schell, 5-foot-8 junior outside hitter, smashed double digits kills in all five matches as the Trojans went 3-2 record for the week. She also produced three double doubles with double digits in digs.
She started the week by smashing a career-high 25 kills and hit .352 with 14 digs, despite a 3-2 season home opening setback to rival No. 14 ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in a five-set thriller at DSU Fieldhouse on Aug. 29. She averaged 5.0 kills per set.
Schell followed up with another double-double as she smashed 23 kills (5.8 kills per set) and 16 digs (4.0 digs per set) as DSU swept the season series with Dordt (Iowa) on Sept. 1. She registered a hitting percentage of .358 in the first match of the College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Labor Day Classic at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City, S.D.
She added 15 kills (5.0 kills per set) and hit .278 after Trojans earned a 3-0 sweep over Bethel (Kan.) on Sept. 1. She also had 12 kills and 15 digs in DSU's 3-1 victory over NAIA's defending national champion Jamestown (N.D.) on Sept. 2 and closed out the week with 10 kills and nine digs after a 3-1 defeat to Mount Mercy (Iowa).
For the week, Schell accumulated 85 kills and averaged 4.3 kills per set for Dakota State. She hit .248 and collected 112 receptions. She racked up 59 digs (3.0 digs per set) and registered 11 blocks.
According to the NAIA-PrestoStats as of Monday, Schell ranks ninth in the nation in total kills with 147 for the Trojans. She is 22nd in the NAIA with 3.9 kills per set.
Schell, a native of Aberdeen, S.D., is a cyber operation major at Dakota State University.
Dakota State (6-4 overall record) wraps up their non-conference tournament tune-up Friday and Saturday as they play three matches in the Viterbo (Wis.) tournament in La Crosse, Wis. The Trojans open tournament play against No. 11 ranked Columbia (Mo.) Friday at 4 p.m. DSU plays another nationally ranked team No. 10 Montana Tech Saturday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a match with William Penn (Iowa) at 1 p.m.