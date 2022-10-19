Steve Flanagan

STEVE FLANAGAN is an officer with the Madison Police Department as well as the defensive tactics instructor.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program enlisted the help of Madison police officer Steve Flanagan for a self-defense class last month to teach families ways to protect themselves.

The event took place at the ICAP facility and featured hands-on demonstrations as well as instruction on self-defense laws in South Dakota. “They learned how to get out of headlocks and chokeholds, where to strike and how to properly utilize pressure points,” Flanagan said.