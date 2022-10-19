Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program enlisted the help of Madison police officer Steve Flanagan for a self-defense class last month to teach families ways to protect themselves.
The event took place at the ICAP facility and featured hands-on demonstrations as well as instruction on self-defense laws in South Dakota. “They learned how to get out of headlocks and chokeholds, where to strike and how to properly utilize pressure points,” Flanagan said.
The event was attended by around seven residents with space being cleared for protective mats to ensure safety. These measures allowed for hands-on practice between participants to gain confidence with these important skills.
“A big part of what I teach is situational awareness,” Flanagan explained. “A lot of people don’t realize that you can see and deter a potential attack simply by paying attention to your surroundings.”
As the defensive tactics instructor for the Madison Police Department, Flanagan carries a level of expertise that made him an ideal candidate. The program was set up by Head Start teachers Roxanne Leighton and Cindy Egsgaard.
In addition to his role at the department, Flanagan has an extensive career in various martial arts. He began training in Tae Kwon Do at age 12 and eventually obtained the honor of black belt. Since then, Flanagan has also trained in Judo and Jiu-Jitsu. Originally from Pipestone, Minn., he has worked for the Madison department since Oct. 1, 2017.
According to Flanagan, the event was well-received with the support from Head Start described as excellent.
“The opportunity to share this information with the public was great,” he said. “If I can help prevent an attack, that’s something to be proud of.”
Flanagan also noted that direct public support like this is immensely important for building relationships between the department and the broader public.
“When local law enforcement gets involved with city events, it creates stronger community connections and helps people understand that there is a person behind the uniform,” he added.
Flanagan said that he would be open to hosting another event of this nature should the opportunity arise. Groups like Madison’s Domestic Violence Network have reached out in the past. Flanagan said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of further training, especially after such a positive experience with Head Start.
As an organization, Head Start assists lower-income families with a variety of educational, health, social and nutritional services. Along with this, they provide regular classes for students ages 3-5 at their facility, as well as visiting local homes once a week for an hour and a half of individualized learning.
Head Start’s services are free to any family with an annual income under $100,000. There is also an Early Head Start program for children under age 3.
Five times a year, Head Start puts on a special training with the next set to be on nutrition and mental health.