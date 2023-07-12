Evelyn Jones scholars

EVELYN JONES SCHOLARSHIP winners include (left) Ashlyn Strom, Evelyn Graham and Emerson Lindley.

 Submitted photo

Nine members of the Madison High School class of 2023 will each receive a $700 Evelyn Krueger Jones Scholarship from the Madison Central School Educational Foundation.

They are Bailey Gonyo, who will attend South Dakota State University; Evelyn Graham, who will attend Montana State University; Taylor Harms, who will attend Texas Tech University; Whitney Jencks, who will attend University of Nebraska; Hannah Aldridge, who will attend Wayne State College; Emerson Lindley and Ashlyn Strom, who will attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Nicholas Kappenman, who will attend Louisiana State University; and Grant Haselton, who will attend Brigham Young.