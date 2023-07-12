Nine members of the Madison High School class of 2023 will each receive a $700 Evelyn Krueger Jones Scholarship from the Madison Central School Educational Foundation.
They are Bailey Gonyo, who will attend South Dakota State University; Evelyn Graham, who will attend Montana State University; Taylor Harms, who will attend Texas Tech University; Whitney Jencks, who will attend University of Nebraska; Hannah Aldridge, who will attend Wayne State College; Emerson Lindley and Ashlyn Strom, who will attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Nicholas Kappenman, who will attend Louisiana State University; and Grant Haselton, who will attend Brigham Young.
These students graduated with a 4.0 or greater grade point average, which qualified them to receive an Evelyn Krueger Jones Scholarship.
“This year, over $45,000 in scholarship money was awarded to members of the class of 2023 through the generous support of our scholarship donors. These graduates should be very proud of their accomplishments,” said Renae Prostrollo, MCSEF director.
Evelyn Krueger was a member of the MHS class of 1930. After graduation, she obtained her teaching certificate at Eastern State Normal School and taught for one year in Junius. She earned a B.S. degree in library science from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn., and a B.S. in nursing from Yale University. She married Frank Jones and settled in Delaware, where she worked as a teacher, librarian and nurse and also in Washington, D.C. Three years after her husband’s death in 1996, she moved to Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, where she died on Sept. 28, 2001. The couple had no children and were philanthropic, giving back to their communities to support causes they felt were important, such as higher education.
The MCSEF was one of the recipients of the couple’s philanthropy. The Evelyn K. Jones Endowment’s earnings are used to fund these scholarships in her name. Dr. John Sweet, former Madison superintendent, credited Jones’ generous gift as being the impetus that got the Educational Foundation started. The MCSEF has awarded 160 Evelyn K. Jones Scholarships since 2004.