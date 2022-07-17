Ivory.
The name and the logo are enough to bring back memories for many. Between 1975 and 1988, Ivory was not only popular in the area but also toured extensively, opening for well-known national recording artists.
In 2016, Ivory was inducted into the S.D. Rock and Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, the group will take the stage in Madison as the first band with this year’s DownTown in MadTown concert series sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
“They’re doing a reunion tour this year,” reported Eric Hortness, GMACC executive director. The booking has generated a lot of attention and is expected to draw a crowd.
“People I haven’t seen at DownTown in MadTown are coming up to me to say they are excited,” he indicated.
The annual six-week summer extravaganza is in its fifth year, although no concerts were held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Hortness admits he was a bit apprehensive initially.
“Anytime you start something new, you wonder if it will catch on and grow,” he said. The numbers tell the story. On an average week, the event attracts between 1,500 and 2,000 people downtown, he indicated.
This year’s inaugural concert will have an additional attraction. Those on the front lines of the cleanup following the derecho, including city employees, county employees, utility workers and emergency responders, will be recognized, according to Hortness.
Twenty-three area businesses have put teeth into their appreciation. They have made financial contributions, some up to $500, so that those involved can each receive $30 in vouchers to be used at DownTown in MadTown.
“We were initially hoping to get seven businesses, so we could give $10 vouchers,” Hortness said. “The response – as it always is in Madison – was overwhelming. I shouldn’t be surprised by it anymore, but I am.”
This year, DownTown in MadTown, which runs from 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday from July 19 through Aug. 23, is expanding to two blocks of Egan Avenue. The additional space will allow vendors to spread out a little more and allow more inflatables to be added to the event, and it will enable the Chamber to add another element.
This year, each week will also have a theme, beginning this week with a classic car show.
“It’s an opportunity for people to show off their classic cars in a dedicated area,” Hortness said. Unlike some car shows, no prizes will be awarded.
Hortness credits the support of local businesses for the quality of the bands and the way the event has grown this year. As in previous years, the event will include a variety of children’s activities in addition to the inflatables.
He has only one real concern: the weather.
“That’s always my biggest fear – the weather and when to make the call,” he said. Thus far, the event has experienced no weather issues, but with the May 12 derecho and another major storm a week ago, the summer is off to a rough start in the Madison area.
“We can handle 95 degrees,” Hortness said. “We can’t hand 95 mph winds.”
With the combination of Ivory, appreciation for those who assisted with the cleanup and the classic car show, he expects a large crowd on Tuesday night.
“I have 120 cases of beer in my office right now,” he said, “and they’re all full.”