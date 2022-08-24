Brian Finch

When one thinks about jobs that handle life or death situations on a regular basis, the mind immediately leaps to occupations like doctors, police or military professionals. A plethora of others could be added to this list, but a group that flies criminally under the radar are lifeguards.

This sentiment was brought to light following an event at the Madison Aquatic Center on Aug. 18. Brian Finch, owner of Finch On the Run Entertainment, was saved by high school sophomore Nathan Hazelton after both of his knees buckled on the diving board, leaving him immobile and trapped in the water.