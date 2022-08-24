When one thinks about jobs that handle life or death situations on a regular basis, the mind immediately leaps to occupations like doctors, police or military professionals. A plethora of others could be added to this list, but a group that flies criminally under the radar are lifeguards.
This sentiment was brought to light following an event at the Madison Aquatic Center on Aug. 18. Brian Finch, owner of Finch On the Run Entertainment, was saved by high school sophomore Nathan Hazelton after both of his knees buckled on the diving board, leaving him immobile and trapped in the water.
According to Finch, “at that moment, it was instant pain and anxiety, but the lifeguards on staff that day never once panicked. These young men and women truly are the most professional and caring team of lifeguards I’ve ever known.”
Finch’s words of praise come from a heartwarming thank-you letter he posted to Facebook and highlight that while lifeguards are often underappreciated, their job is immensely important.
Speaking with Community Center Director Gene Wockenfuss, the MAC personnel had their fingers crossed for 16 lifeguards for this year’s season. Hiring difficulties were exacerbated by the MAC’s closure over the last two years, but the final product was a team of 25 certified lifeguards who showed up and did their job.
“Not only did they do their jobs right, but they had fun doing it,” Wockenfuss added.
The team was composed of four college students and 21 high schoolers with the manager position being shared by Trish Keller and Jake Ludemann, both high school teachers.
To join, they must pass a rigorous lifeguard certification process to learn techniques on how to help people of different sizes, different save types. as well as understanding how to scan their area. Scanning is the act of carefully monitoring a given section for any potentially dangerous situations. If a lifeguard sees something troubling in their section, they act on it immediately.
The MAC is broken down into six stations for maximum safety coverage.
According to Wockenfuss, this intense preparation and planning has gone a long way, with over 15 saves being reported this summer alone. Finch’s sitution was the most severe, but every save is crucial when a human life hangs in the balance, Wockenfuss said.
“I think this speaks volumes about the importance of their role, and I’m so proud to know that in a catastrophic situation, our high schoolers responded perfectly,” he said.
Finch backs up this statement in his letter, saying, “I feel that since this incident, those men and women on your [Wockenfuss] staff are truly under-estimated, under-rated and under-appreciated. Those lifeguards don’t just sit there twirling a whistle on a rope “babysitting.” The MAC lifeguards and management team are professionals that are amazing at their job.”
Finch also mentions his experience as a paramedic by adding, “if I had to go back and find what could be done better next time, I simply cannot.”
Finch sprained both of his quads as well as the tendons in the surrounding area, but he said his only regret is he can’t walk down to the MAC and thank the lifeguards in person.
However, he still showed his gratitude by having a Dairy Queen ice cream cake delivered to them at the dog swim last Sunday. He took things a step further by revealing his desire to make Aug. 18 an annual day of lifeguard appreciation.
He closed his letter of thanks with equally touching words: “I truly am very grateful for the MAC crew for what they did not only that day, but for every day they’re on protecting us.”