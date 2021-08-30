Officials with the Madison Central School District have put out special calls for certain types of workers because K-12 schools have needed to deal with the continuing complications caused by COVID-19.
Some of those new hires to help the cafeteria staff at Madison’s public schools. That’s because during the pandemic, priorities were placed on the cleanliness of entire school buildings and on extra safety precautions, such as Plexiglass barriers at tables, which were installed in dining areas to promote social distancing.
More maintenance meant more work for many school employees.
Jewel Grant and Trista Tunender are new members of Madison Central’s school cafeteria staff and are helping — along with the cooks, bus drivers, educators and support personnel — to try keeping the boys and girls in the classrooms during the 2021-22 school year.
Grant said she applied for the cafeteria staff position because she wanted to have similar working hours compared to the school hours of her son, who is a Madison Elementary School student.
Grant said that she has worked as a full-time mother during the last nine years. Her duties as a cafeteria worker include preparing the dining facilities each morning for use by the students.
“Once the kids come, I turn into the chaos coordinator, making sure kids eat, behave and stay on schedule,” Grant stated.
Tunender is currently scheduled to work in all of the Madison Central cafeteries. She will start her work days at MES serving breakfast. Later during her work days, Tunender will move to the middle school-high school complex to help prepare lunches.
According to Tunender, her previous work experience was with Scooter’s Coffee in Madison where she worked from December 2019 until taking her new job with the school district in August.
She stated that she decided to join the workforce at Madison Central partly because her daughter Hannah will be a first-grader at MES. Tunender added that her niece Karissa and nephew Daclen are important people in her life.
“Spending time with my daughter is very important to me,” Tunender stated. “I’ve learned that life is too short.”
The National School Lunch Program (NLSP) serves as the largest school meal program in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1946, and its purpose centers on preventing malnutrition and providing a foundation for good nutritional health.
The text of the National School Lunch Act, which established the program, called it a “...measure of national security, to safeguard the health and well-being of the nation’s children and to encourage domestic consumption of nutritious agricultural commodities.”
The NSLP currently operates in more than 100,000 public schools, nonprofit private schools and residential-care institutions. It provides more than 5 billion low-cost or free lunches per year to eligible students with the goal of ensuring nutritious meals for children who might not otherwise have access to a proper diet. In 2012, it served more than 31 million children per day.