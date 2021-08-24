The city commissioners listed discussion about advertising for hiring a new code-enforcement officer on their Monday agenda, and after talking about the responsibilities for such an employee, they decided to let Madison’s city administrator send out the word that the community is seeking applicants.
According to Mayor Marshall Dennert, city officials were considering hiring a new city engineer first before bringing on staff a code-enforcement officer. Dennert said other Madison officials wanted a new city engineer to have some input into the code-enforcement officer’s duties and responsibilities.
Madison’s city engineer position remains advertised on the cityofmadisonsd.com website. The post remains unfilled since Chad Comes resigned from the office this spring.
In recent months, city commissioners have listened to complaints from Michael Johnson, a Madison contractor, about problems with some of the housing at Woodbury Estates, a mobile-home park located in northwest Madison. Last week, Johnson spoke about problems with building-code violations, substandard housing and rodents that he said he has witnessed at Woodbury Estates. Johnson asked the commissioners to immediately act to find solutions to the problems that he listed during his presentation to city officials.
During Monday’s discussion, Commissioner Adam Shaw started the conversation by noting that Madison is growing along with certain needs. Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl asked if Madison officials could provide information about how other communities handle filling the duties provided by a code-enforcement officer.
According to David Jencks, city attorney, the city of Brookings employs a full-time code-enforcement officer. However, Jencks added that some communities hire certain service companies to perform municipal-code inspections.
Jencks offered his opinion to the commissioners that “...Madison is ready for some code enforcement.” He added that he could envision the city having a more efficient system than Madison’s current system.
When the conversation turned to the subject of whether Madison’s code-enforcement officer would have a part- or full-time work schedule, Jameson Berreth, city administrator, said that he was of the opinion that a new code-enforcement officer should start on a part-time schedule.
Brad Lawrence, city utility director, told the commissioners that he thought a new code-enforcement officer should have some duties related to current structures and other items in Madison’s floodplain. Lawrence noted that the officer should possess any related certification required for those floodplain responsibilities. He said the floodplain-related issues were “...a big part of the building code.”
The commissioners also speculated about whether a new code-enforcement officer might handle some of the same duties as Ryan Hegg, an engineering technician in the city engineer’s office who also serves as Madison’s building official.
Dybdahl asked Berreth whether a code-enforcement officer would fall under the supervision of Madison’s city engineer, and Dybdahl received an affirmative answer.
The commissioners approved having Berreth advertise for applicants to fill the position. After the meeting, Dennert said he expected the advertisement to remain active until the position is filled.
Bacon Bash application
The commissioners acknowledged an application submitted by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce to obtain a temporary malt-beverage license effective on Sept. 11 for Madison’s Bacon Bash.
The Chamber is advertising its 2021 Bacon Bash as South Dakota’s only bacon festival that will include food vendors, retailers selling consumer items, information booths and activities. The current planned activities include piggy-bank decorating, a mechanical bull, cooking contest and an eating contest involving corn on the cob.
The commissioners scheduled a hearing to review the Chamber’s application for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.