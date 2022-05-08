Safety was front and center on Saturday when the Madison Lakes Cycling Club hosted the 2022 Madison Bike Safety Day at The Community Center.
With a bike course, free helmets and a bicycle maintenance check, the event offered families the opportunity to prepare for a safe summer. Danny Frisby-Griffin, one of the event organizers, reported 62 children between the ages of 2 and 14 registered for the free prizes.
“Everybody got something, and there were four extras,” he indicated as the event was drawing to a close.
This will be the final year Bike Safety Day is organized by the cycling club, which took over from East River Electric Power Cooperative in 2014. Next year, the event will be sponsored by The Community Center, which Frisby-Griffin said makes sense.
“It’s an event that sets itself up,” he said. “Sponsors love this event because it’s about safety for kids.”
This year, 10 organizations supported the event with donations, allowing participants to receive horns, chains with locks, or lights for their bikes. In addition, two bikes are given away – a 20” bike that is suitable for a younger child, and a 24” bike for an older child.
During the event, Tate Hayford, ambulance service coordinator at Madison Regional Health System, also fitted children with helmets which were donated by South Dakota EMS for Children. He estimated giving away well over 40 helmets.
To help families understand the difference a helmet can make, Hayford also gave a demonstration in which he dropped melons. The honeydew without a helmet split; the cantaloupe with a helmet was not damaged.
Parents appreciated the opportunity to go through the safety course with their children and to get helmets.
“It’s a great thing they’re doing for the community,” Matt Rempp said as he walked through the course with his four-year-old son Keegan. While Keegan most often rides on parking pads when his family goes camping, he also rides if his parents go for a walk.
“He knows to stop at stop signs, look both ways, and wait for Mom and Dad to catch up,” Rempp noted.
Matt Tesch took three children to be fitted for helmets. The youngest, two-year-old Eliza, has just started on a strider. However, her brothers, six-year-old Lucas and four-year-old Noah, have been riding bicycles for a couple of years.
“We’ve been riding along the sidewalk and in the neighborhood,” Matt Tesch said.
Since both he and his wife grew up in the country, they feel it’s important for their children to learn bike safety for riding in town. The boys were excited to trade in the helmets they had been using for “big kid helmets.”
For children who did not arrive with a helmet, getting one was important.
“You can’t ride the course unless you have a helmet,” Frisby-Griffin said. By riding the course, which was created with tires, children learned about stop signs, traffic lights and railroad crossings.
“It’s a safe place for them to practice,” he said.
John Berry with Berry Fast Bikes did bike inspections as part of Bike Safety Day.
“A lot of the bikes have flat tires, or the pedals are loose,” Berry said. “Tightening chains is a pretty common adjustment, too.”
The goal is to prevent accidents and injuries which could result due to poor maintenance. He observed that if a chain comes off or a tire pops, the rider could crash.
“The maintenance part of it is part of safety,” Berry observed.