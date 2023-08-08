Bailey Hyland.jpg

MISS PRAIRIE VILLAGE Bailey Hyland poses outside of the Hyland School in Prairie Village on Monday. Hyland was crowned Miss Prairie Village earlier this year and serves alongside Miss Prairie Princess Sadie Troxell.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

For Bailey Hyland, being Miss Prairie Village is following in her cousin’s footsteps.

In 2018, Hyland’s cousin, Madeline Eich, was Miss Prairie Village, and Hyland was Miss Prairie Princess. Earlier this year, Hyland ascended to the Miss Prairie Village title, with Sadie Troxell serving as her Prairie Princess.