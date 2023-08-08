MISS PRAIRIE VILLAGE Bailey Hyland poses outside of the Hyland School in Prairie Village on Monday. Hyland was crowned Miss Prairie Village earlier this year and serves alongside Miss Prairie Princess Sadie Troxell.
For Bailey Hyland, being Miss Prairie Village is following in her cousin’s footsteps.
In 2018, Hyland’s cousin, Madeline Eich, was Miss Prairie Village, and Hyland was Miss Prairie Princess. Earlier this year, Hyland ascended to the Miss Prairie Village title, with Sadie Troxell serving as her Prairie Princess.
For Hyland, the excitement has always been in performing and getting to know the other competitors; she didn’t expect to win.
“Winning was surreal. My mind just couldn’t comprehend that I had won,” Hyland said.
For Hyland, being a good role model is central to being Miss Prairie Village. When she was the princess, Eich served as her role model, and Hyland could look to her for guidance; now, Hyland has to be that guiding light.
“Transitioning into this position has just been really important to me. I’ve always tried to make myself remember that not only am I going to be a role model to all these little girls seeing us, but I also have to be a role model to Sadie,” Hyland. “I know she looks up to me…I’m only 15, but I know I have to be the role model, and I can’t rely on my cousin.”
Prairie Village has been a staple of Hyland’s life for as long as she can remember. Her parents, Rick and Lori, and grandparents, Ray and Esther, have been involved in Prairie Village for years, and her grandfather attended the Hyland School that sits on the grounds.
That connection makes it her favorite building in Prairie Village.
“It’s just so cool to see that in Prairie Village and know that my grandpa went to it,” she said. “It’s such a good feeling.”
For Hyland, the best part of the experience hasn’t been the parades or the events; it has been getting to know Sadie Troxell, Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl and pageant director Sydnie Waldner. While she has known Wahl and Waldner for several years, Troxell has become a new and fast friend.
They connected through their positions but found many commonalities between them, including a love for the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits, playing the catcher position in softball and more.
“It’s the people that are the greatest takeaways, because they’re the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” she said.
It’s not just the Prairie Village family that’s made an impact, she said. She has met many new people through her position, and she appreciates sharing and spreading her passion for Prairie Village with others, from family members to friends to strangers.
“I think it shows just how important the position is for me. We’ve been in Prairie Village for a while, starting with my grandparents. They’ve shown us Prairie Village and how unique it is, and that’s how it’s always been shown to me,” she said. “In my eyes, Prairie Village is amazing and a wonderful place to be at…Now, being Miss Prairie Village, it just makes me happy to know I was able to do this.”
Hyland will be a sophomore attending Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School later this month. She plays volleyball, basketball and softball and participates in track, choir, yearbook, 4-H and student council. In her free time, she plays guitar, sings and hangs out with her friends. Hyland also has two younger siblings, Brooklyn and Ray.
Hyland and Troxell will be present at many future events, including all of the Steam Threshing Jamboree, which runs from Aug. 24-27. The Steam Threshing Jamboree features a flea market, parades, tours, contests, historical demonstrations and presentations, a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and more.