Interlakes Area United Way will award $127,025 in grant funding in 2022. The money will bolster 33 non-profit programs and organizations in Lake, Miner and Moody counties.
Two-thirds of the recipients are based in and/or directly serve Lake County and will collectively receive $86,325.
IAUW coordinates financial and volunteer resources for non-profit agencies which address and support mental and physical health, education and financial stability.
To receive funding, organizations must apply and meet allocation guidelines.
The IAUW board reviews applications and considers them based on community impact, program effectiveness and other factors.
“Nearly all of the agencies who requested funding for 2022 will receive 80% or more of their request,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf.“We are proud of that number and are so grateful for our generous donors and advocates. With their help, we can continue to enrich lives and strengthen the communities we serve.”
Gustaf said IAUW focuses on programs related to health and wellness, youth enrichment, education and development, senior outreach and basic needs and support.
2022 recipients include:
American Red Cross – Disaster Cycle Services
Boy Scouts of America – Madison Area Scouts
Boy Scouts of America – Sioux Council Boy Scouts
Boys & Girls Club of Moody County
Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity – Build Madison
Children’s Care Corner
Delta Dental Mobile Program
Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Domestic Violence Network
East Dakota Transit
Flandreau Elementary Weekend Fuel
Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons Leadership Experience
High Plains Alternative High School
Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership – Administration building
ICAP 60s-Plus Dining
ICAP Head Start Pre-Birth to Five
ICAP Volunteer Income Tax Assistance
ICAP Miner County School Supplies
ICAP Moody County School Supplies
ICAP Delta Dental Mobile Program – Flandreau visit
Interlakes Senior Citizen Center
Lutheran Social Services Mentoring Services at FMS
Madison Middle School Makerspace/Art Club
Moody County Child Protection Team
Moody County 4-H Robotics
Madison VFW Baseball
Rutland Elementary Out of School Time
The Salvation Army – Temporary Emergency Welfare Assistance
Studio 52
Trinity Lutheran Preschool
Valiant Living
The Wholeness Center
denotes a partner agency which serves Lake County
Grant funding was made possible in part by the generosity of individuals and businesses who donated to IAUW’s most recent campaign drive, which concluded in December. Other fund-raising efforts included IAUW’s annual WIN BIG Raffle and Dine Out to Donate promotion.