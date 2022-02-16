2022 agencies group

THE INTERLAKES AREA UNITED WAY recently announced 2022 allocations for area non-profits. Representatives from several of the organizations receiving funding joined President Lori Gustaf (far left) at IAUW’s annual meeting on Feb. 15.

 Submitted photo

Interlakes Area United Way will award $127,025 in grant funding in 2022. The money will bolster 33 non-profit programs and organizations in Lake, Miner and Moody counties.

Two-thirds of the recipients are based in and/or directly serve Lake County and will collectively receive $86,325.

IAUW coordinates financial and volunteer resources for non-profit agencies which address and support mental and physical health, education and financial stability.

To receive funding, organizations must apply and meet allocation guidelines.

The IAUW board reviews applications and considers them based on community impact, program effectiveness and other factors.

“Nearly all of the agencies who requested funding for 2022 will receive 80% or more of their request,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf.“We are proud of that number and are so grateful for our generous donors and advocates. With their help, we can continue to enrich lives and strengthen the communities we serve.”

Gustaf said IAUW focuses on programs related to health and wellness, youth enrichment, education and development, senior outreach and basic needs and support.

2022 recipients include:

American Red Cross – Disaster Cycle Services

Boy Scouts of America – Madison Area Scouts

Boy Scouts of America – Sioux Council Boy Scouts

Boys & Girls Club of Moody County

Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity – Build Madison

Children’s Care Corner

Delta Dental Mobile Program

Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Domestic Violence Network

East Dakota Transit

Flandreau Elementary Weekend Fuel

Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons Leadership Experience

High Plains Alternative High School

Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership – Administration building

ICAP 60s-Plus Dining

ICAP Head Start Pre-Birth to Five

ICAP Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

ICAP Miner County School Supplies

ICAP Moody County School Supplies

ICAP Delta Dental Mobile Program – Flandreau visit

Interlakes Senior Citizen Center

Lutheran Social Services Mentoring Services at FMS

Madison Middle School Makerspace/Art Club

Moody County Child Protection Team

Moody County 4-H Robotics

Madison VFW Baseball

Rutland Elementary Out of School Time

The Salvation Army – Temporary Emergency Welfare Assistance

Studio 52

Trinity Lutheran Preschool

Valiant Living

The Wholeness Center

denotes a partner agency which serves Lake County

Grant funding was made possible in part by the generosity of individuals and businesses who donated to IAUW’s most recent campaign drive, which concluded in December. Other fund-raising efforts included IAUW’s annual WIN BIG Raffle and Dine Out to Donate promotion.