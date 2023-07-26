Keeping people fully informed on ongoing construction projects is no simple feat. These projects often contain multiple parts moving simultaneously, meaning that near daily updates are required to ensure residents are completely in the know.
Regardless, Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg is devoted to strengthening communication between the city and the community.
To help remedy this problem, the city is trying something new by hosting community open houses where residents can come and ask questions in a more personal setting. The first took place at the end of April in Madison’s Downtown Armory, with the second taking place in the same location earlier this month.
“We had 14 residents that came to it, which I thought was a good number,” Hegg said. “They asked a lot of great questions.”
While the previous open house offered an overview of all of the city’s impending projects, this one focused on Segment 3 of their water system improvements.
Hegg explained that this covers sections of N.E. 6th St., N. Roosevelt Ave and N.E. 8th St. He added that N. Maplewood Drive is a part of this project as well, although the work on this portion will be performed in 2024.
“It’s going really well. They’ve got all of the water mains in on N.E. 6th St.,” Hegg noted. “For them to be this far this quickly is great; we’re really rolling along.”
The project is being headed by Brookings’ Prunty Construction. Hegg said Prunty has previously worked with the city on a number of successful water main projects, with the most recent being in 2018.
“Now, they’ll chlorinate and pressure test the pipe, and once that comes back, they’ll do their bacteria test. When those tests all come back positive, then they can start doing services,” Hegg said. “In the meantime, they will turn their attention to the water main on Roosevelt Ave. from 5th to 6th St.”
Prunty Construction is owned by brothers Chris and Nick Ritter; Nick is the company’s representative during the open house.
Despite the success of the open house and a strong pace of construction, no project is without its problems. Hegg noted that one of its main topics of discussion was whether or not access to residents’ yards and driveways would be limited.
“Unfortunately, the answer to that is yes. Traffic is going to be very challenging, but we’re dedicated to making sure Emergency Management and such will always have access,” Hegg said.
This was also discussed during Monday’s City Commission meeting, and one resident voiced concerns for the restricted access. In their address to the commission, they described concerns with safety, the difficulty of going to and from their home, and how emergency vehicles will fit through the construction zone.
“Them voicing their concerns is legitimate, and we’ll try to accommodate them,” Hegg said. “Ideally, we would figure out a back way to get them in, but in this situation, where it’s an odd-shaped block, there’s really no good way to provide that access.”
He continued: “The only thing that we can promise is that they won’t have to walk more than one block to get to their house.”
Hegg added that the city is working diligently to ensure that access is restored as soon as possible, as well as maintaining entry for all emergency vehicles.
He said a contributing factor to this restricted access is the timeline of the project itself, as immediately following the completion of utilities, subcontractor Timmons Construction will begin work on the necessary cement-treated subgrade for N.E. 6th St.
“Unfortunately, I would have to envision that N.E. 6th St. from Prairie to Roosevelt will be closed until it’s paved,” Hegg said. “That’s going to be a longer than usual closure, but it will make it more efficient. The quicker they can get in there, the quicker they can get it paved.”
Hegg added that further open houses are planned to dispense further information along with his biweekly updates at City Commission meetings. Additional updates can be found on the city’s website.