Defending Football Championship Subdivision national champion South Dakota State University placed four players on the 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team, which was announced Wednesday.
Three of the Jackrabbits’ selections were on the offensive side of the ball, including offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick. Greenfield, a fifth-year standout at tackle from Rock Valley, Iowa, was one of eight players named to the 28-player preseason squad who also was an Athlon Sports All-America honoree last fall.
McCormick, a fifth-year guard from Sioux Falls, also was named to numerous All-America squads last fall after helping the Jackrabbits average 34.2 points and 384.6 yards of total offense en route to the first national title in program history.
Rounding out the Jackrabbits’ offensive honorees was senior running back Isaiah Davis. The Joplin, Mo., product has twice led SDSU in rushing, including racking up 1,451 yards (103.6 ypg) with 15 touchdowns a season ago. He needs only 30 rushing yards to eclipse the 3,000-yard mark for his career.
The SDSU defense was represented by senior linebacker Adam Bock. A native of Solon, Iowa, Bock was limited to 11 games last season but still managed to finish second on the team with 76 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
SDSU finished the 2022 season with a 14-1 overall record and will carry a school-record 14-game winning streak into its Aug. 31 season opener against Western Oregon.