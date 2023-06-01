Defending Football Championship Subdivision national champion South Dakota State University placed four players on the 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team, which was announced Wednesday.

Three of the Jackrabbits’ selections were on the offensive side of the ball, including offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick. Greenfield, a fifth-year standout at tackle from Rock Valley, Iowa, was one of eight players named to the 28-player preseason squad who also was an Athlon Sports All-America honoree last fall.