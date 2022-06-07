TEA – The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded a $14,369,529 contract to Carstensen Contracting of Dell Rapids for 16 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe to construct the final segment of the 42-mile Madison service line.
The substantial completion deadline is August 2024.
“The contract we awarded last month, which was also for 16 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe on another segment of the Madison service line, was just over $16.5 million. Water pressure on the pipeline we awarded now will be lower, so we were able to use pipe that has thinner walls than on the previous contract. Less plastic means lower cost. Even so, for all the reasons we hear and read about every day the low bid was $1.9 million more than what was included in the original budget as adjusted for inflation,” said Executive Director Troy Larson.
Later this year, contracts will be awarded for a one million-gallon ground storage reservoir a few miles east of Madison and to add pumps at the Crooks pump station. These are the last two contracts needed in order to deliver water to Madison.
L&C was incorporated in January 1990 and its congressional authorization was signed into law in July 2000. It is a non-profit wholesale provider of water to its member cities and rural water systems in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. Water is being delivered to 15 members. Hull and Sioux Center are expected to begin receiving water by mid-2023. It is anticipated Sheldon will begin receiving water by early 2024, mid-to-late 2024 for Madison and early 2025 for Sibley.