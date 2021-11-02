CybHER® announced the launch of the Cyber Community Club (Cx3), a community of like-minded individuals striving to educate middle and high school boys and girls in the STEM fields of technology and cybersecurity. CybHER is an outreach program of Dakota State University.
Cx3 is part of the CybHER Vault program developed with First Bank & Trust.
Dakota State University students Mariel Klosterman and Annabelle Klosterman observed that many states in the Midwest region have little or no access to resources that teach or promote education about technology and cybersecurity. With the assistance of Dr. Ashley Podhradsky and the sponsorship by CybHER Vault and First Bank & Trust, they created Cx3.
Cx3 strives to reach underserved and underprivileged individuals and communities within the Midwest region. Cx3 holds events and activities designed to engage and inspire youth in the computer and cyber sciences. They work to connect each individual with opportunities based upon their unique needs and aspirations, whether that be polishing résumés, improving interview skills or working on personal projects.
Students need no prior experience to join or participate, and the program is free to join with no membership fees.
Podhradsky, DSU vice president for research and economic development, said, “The CybHER Vault program will engage kids around the state and help them understand the field of cybersecurity and learn skills to help strengthen their cybers skillset.
“Cx3 is tailored to any skill level, so whether beginner or advanced, they have a spot for you,” she said.
In addition to middle and high school students, Cx3 has opportunities for mentors, teachers and volunteers to help make Cx3 possible. Cx3 hopes to inspire and motivate students to discover the endless possibilities that the cyber field holds.