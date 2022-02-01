Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning approved an ordinance which rezones ag land, clearing the way for another housing development in rural Lake County.
Located on the northeast side of Long Lake south of Lake Madison, the proposed development will include both residential lots and lots for commercial and private storage. Three of the individuals who attended Tuesday’s public hearing to offer comments were advised their comments were inappropriate at this juncture.
The development is being planned for the southwest corner of the intersection of 238th St. and 461st Ave. on land owned by Smith’s Cove, LLC, which was incorporated in October 2020. Company representatives are Eric Johnson and Dan Lemme.
The site plan introduced by Mandi Anderson, county planning and zoning officer, includes an area for storage units along 461st Ave., lots for residential development south of 238th St., and a campground beside Long Lake. She indicated the Comprehensive Land Use Plan identifies the area as an Area of Development Opportunity.
In response to a question from Commissioner Deb Reinicke about the area identified as a proposed campground on the site plan, Jesse Morris with DGR Engineering indicated the area may not be used for that purpose.
“We’re not saying it is a campground,” Morris said. “It’s just a concept at this point, to paint a picture of what it may look like.”
Anderson reiterated that.
“It’s just kind of the look they’re going for,” she said.
Dave Daniel, who owns land on the south side of Long Lake, opposed the rezoning ordinance because the area could then be used for a campground.
“I don’t mind the housing. I really, really don’t want a campground there,” he said.
Daniel was advised his opposition was premature because a conditional use permit would be required for a campground to be established in that area.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked if the Lake Madison Sanitary District had annexed the area as recommended by the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and was told that had been done, both by the commission and by the board of trustees for the sanitary district.
In other business, the commission:
— Acknowledged receiving requests for assistance from Wentworth and Farmington townships for the small structure inventory which is being covered by the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund and conducted by the county.
— Approved a temporary special on-sale license for Sporty’s Bar and Grill to provide beverage service at a wedding reception at Camp Lakodia on Feb. 19.
— Approved a retail malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine license for Snake Eyes Casino in Chester on the condition that a question regarding the application is clarified. Melissa Dougan, who also operates the Shipwreck Bar and Grill, indicated none of those involved in the new venture hold another alcohol license.
— Approved an application for Mike Clark of Ramona to hold a livestock show on the Lake County 4-H grounds in July. Rental dates are July 8-10.
— Approved a resolution establishing designees authorized to request firefighting resources from the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division and appointing Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer as the county Rural Fire Coordinator.
— Approved an agreement with the state Office of Emergency Management to develop a Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan with $13,537.50 in funding from the state and with a local match of $4,512.50. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated the local match will come out of the funds paid annually to the First District Association of Local Governments.
— Approved two agreements with First District, one to write the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan and the other to write a Hazardous Materials Plan.
— Discussed a letter from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation District which asked if commissioners had “locations of cultural resource concerns” other than properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, they should be identified on a map and returned to the South Dakota office. None were named, but commissioners have 45 days to respond to the letter dated Jan. 20.
— Approved changes to the office renovation proposed by Sheriff Tim Walburg for the Public Safety Building and approved having the renovation funded out of the Public Safety Building fund.