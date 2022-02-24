The titles say, “Pick me up!”
Bend, Not Break: A Life in Two Worlds. Mindfulness for Chocolate Lovers: A Lighthearted Way to Stress Less and Savor More Each Day. Hacking H(app)iness: Why Your Personal Data Counts and How Tracking it Can Change the World.
“I don’t know how popular ‘Going Digital Free’ will be,” admitted Michaela Clark, drawing a slim volume from the new collection at the Karl E. Mundt Library.
The mental health collection, a collaborative effort between the Dakota State University library and the DSU Counseling Center, was compiled by Clark, a library associate at the Mundt Library. It grew out of a class she took in collections development while finishing a master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University.
“Our goal is to best serve the students,” she said. “Mental well-being is a huge part of helping students succeed.”
On Tuesday, a launch party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to introduce the collection to the campus community. Housed in a bookcase near the entrance, it was strategically placed near comfortable seating.
“If you want to pull a book off the shelf and browse through it before checking it out, you can do that,” said Library Director Jan Brue Enright.
She explained an article in “The Chronicle of Higher Education” about mental health issues among students was one of the catalysts which led to the decision to develop the collection.
“It was shocking to read,” she said, touching on the various issues examined, such as depression, anxiety and the impact of COVID-19. “A lot of it was being isolated, not having the casual support of friends.”
When Clark began looking for a project in collections development for her class, the possibility of putting together a mental health collection was explored. She researched resources the library had and found them to be outdated.
“Then we thought we should talk to some experts,” Enright said. They consulted Nicole Bowen, director of the university’s counseling center, and Theresa Plut, a mental health counselor, who were supportive of the idea.
“As a throw-away comment at the end of the meeting, Nicole said, ‘I wonder if we could get COVID monies for this’,” Enright recalled.
Enright submitted a proposal, requesting $2,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funding the university had received. The grant was awarded, and Clark’s class project became a new library resource.
She researched titles to ensure they were both readable and credible, consulting with the counseling center for recommendations. She also looked at other media, such as a PBS collection on mental health issues. The result of her efforts is a collection which covers a variety of topics.
“We have great books for anyone,” Clark said. “You don’t have to have a mental health disorder to take care of your mental well-being.”
For those who are experiencing difficulties, reading can help for a variety of reasons. It can be a starting point.
“We know that when people are struggling, they don’t always immediately jump to needing or wanting to speak with a counselor,” Bowen said. “This collection provides various options for self-help before making the leap to seeking counseling.”
Reading can also help individuals find the vocabulary for talking about their experience and can help them understand their experience is not unique.
“Sometimes people feel like ‘I’m the only one who has this particular thing going on in my life’,” Enright observed. Reading can help those people to understand that they are not alone.
That is an important step and may enable people to seek help when they are having difficulties.
“There’s no shame in having something you need help with,” Clark said. “It shouldn’t be more shameful to admit you have a mental health disorder than to admit you have cancer.”