The Lake County Planning & Zoning Commission is back in action for the new year. During their meeting on Wednesday, committee members discussed action on the first zoning variance of 2023.
The variance comes at the request of Jaime Feldhaus, who is seeking to build a replacement shed on his property after the original was destroyed by the May derecho. Feldhaus’ land is situated in the northeast corner of the agricultural district in Wayne Township.
According to Director of Planning and Zoning Mandi Anderson, Feldhaus is requesting a variance from the minimum required accessory front-yard setback. This means that the depth of a front yard cannot be less than 75 feet from the edge of the road right-of-way. If this standard cannot be met, a variance is required.
The original shed was 48x64, which was well within the range of the setback. However, the new structure Feldhaus wishes to construct is 50x150, with the larger section running toward the north. Due to this increase in size, he is requesting a 30-foot variance.
In all variance cases, adjoining neighbors must be notified. Feldhaus said that he had accomplished this and that all neighbors had signed off on the construction. Anderson backed this up by saying that Wayne Township had also approved it.
Commission members approved the variance unanimously, which sends it to the full Lake County Commission for further discussion next Tuesday at 9 a.m.