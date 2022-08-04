Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, told county commissioners on Tuesday that she has whittled the Lake County Highway Department budget request down to what she believes to be a manageable size.

“Nels is not going to be my friend after this conversation,” she told commissioners, referring to Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson.