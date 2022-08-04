Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, told county commissioners on Tuesday that she has whittled the Lake County Highway Department budget request down to what she believes to be a manageable size.
“Nels is not going to be my friend after this conversation,” she told commissioners, referring to Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson.
Nelson was not present at the meeting. Gust reported he was working on paving projects in the county.
In recent years, the highway budget has been the subject of much discussion as commissioners work to balance revenue with the need to maintain county roads. Traditionally, the department is funded in part from the general fund because personnel expenses – wages and benefits – eat up approximately half of the revenue generated from motor vehicle licenses and wheel tax collected in Lake County.
In 2017, the commission passed a resolution to levy a .90 mill road and bridge tax to address concerns about deteriorating roads. In a special election, with an 18.5% voter turnout, Lake County residents rejected the resolution 1,775-310. In 2020, the commission held a special meeting to consider whether they should consider another resolution, but chose not to move forward with it.
In 2022, the county was able to invest more heavily in roadwork as a result of CARES Act funding. At the end of 2021, the county had assigned $1 million to the 2022 budget. Federal funding received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act – approximately $2.4 million – was used for grants to area nonprofits who made application and for raises for county employees.
“There are some really tough decisions to be made regarding this budget,” Gust said, after reviewing the budget request for the Lake County Highway Department introduced in July.
Nelson had asked for $3,267,000 for projects and materials, including $2.5 million for overlay projects, plus $1,546,898 for equipment. He did not make any changes to line items in the budget not on his lists. Gust reported the total request was $5.7 million.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick had reported revenue for the road and bridge fund from motor vehicle licenses and wheel tax was projected at $1.78 million for fiscal year 2023. Gust said if the county made a budget transfer comparable to last year, the highway department’s budget would need to be pared to $3.4 million – or $2.7 million after personnel expenses were taken into consideration.
“I went pretty hard at it, and I did get it down,” she told commissioners.
Gust did not indicate all of the cuts she made, but she did speak with commissioners about the equipment request and the overlay project, which she identified as “biggest ticket” items. She cut the overlay project back to $1.2 million.
“I looked at what the bids were for the rest of 34 and one mile down,” she said, referring the project on 233rd Street, also known as Old Highway 34, begun this year. She noted that she did add a little to reflect rising costs.
Before Nelson’s equipment list was discussed, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter told fellow commissioners the list submitted is a wish list.
“The machinery list is something I asked Nels to put together. Everything is on that list,” he stated.
Gust reported – only after specifically being asked by Commissioner Adam Leighton for the amount – that she had cut that request to $105,000. She said that would allow him to make a payment on a loader and trade in the Skid steer for a new one.
“That’s two more pieces of equipment, but you have to finance,” she stated.
Commissioners discussed the condition of current equipment and the possibility of leasing instead of purchasing equipment. Gust noted they could simply give Nelson an amount for equipment and let him decide how to use it.
“You could be as general or specific as you want,” she told commissioners.
Gust explained that in making budget cuts, she looked at what is being spent this year and what was spent in 2021. Commissioners indicated they would like to see the information she was using and would like to see the cuts she is recommending.
“I just want to remind you again: that cash applied number is important,” she said.