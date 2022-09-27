Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/25/22 00:23 CFS22-06251 Domestic Violent Arrest LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/25/22 00:23 CFS22-06251 Domestic Violent Arrest LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
09/25/22 00:30 CFS22-06252 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency MPD SD HIGHWAY 34 COLMAN
09/25/22 00:57 CFS22-06253 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/25/22 02:09 CFS22-06254 Suspicious Person Citation Issued MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 03:37 CFS22-06256 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE
09/25/22 08:32 CFS22-06257 Animal Found Completed/Settled by Phone SW 8TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 08:36 CFS22-06258 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
09/25/22 12:36 CFS22-06259 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency 43.895305, -96.92994
09/25/22 12:39 CFS22-06260 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034
09/25/22 13:43 CFS22-06261 Medical Patient Transported EMS 237TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 14:11 CFS22-06262 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
09/25/22 15:03 CFS22-06263 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/25/22 15:13 CFS22-06264 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 15:22 CFS22-06265 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 15:57 CFS22-06266 Mental Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
09/25/22 16:52 CFS22-06267 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/25/22 16:56 CFS22-06268 Medical Transfer Transport/Escort Given EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 18:38 CFS22-06269 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 18:58 CFS22-06270 24/7 Program Violation Arrest MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 19:49 CFS22-06271 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH
09/25/22 20:11 CFS22-06272 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
09/25/22 20:35 CFS22-06273 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34
09/25/22 21:20 CFS22-06274 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/25/22 22:57 CFS22-06275 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO CHAUTAUQUA TRL MADISON
Total Records: 24
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.