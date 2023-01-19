Earlier this month, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) announced its purchase of a 67.6-acre plat on the west side of Madison along US-81. This purchase is set to help the LAIC accomplish its two primary initiatives: increasing housing and establishing a daycare facility in Madison.
On Jan. 5, LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag and Madison Elementary Principal Janel Guse spoke to city commissioners about a potential land swap that would grant them access to a 1.5-acre area near the Madison Aquatic Center at the intersection of Highland Ave. and W. Center St.
A small tee-ball field is currently situated there, yet Rollag and Guse informed commissioners it could serve as the ideal location for a daycare center. The field is tied to federal funding for park land, but the LAIC’s recent acquisition has made it possible to make up this lost land elsewhere.
While commissioners at first received the idea positively, the item was placed on the agenda again for Tuesday’s meeting to give commissioners time to gather public feedback and to hear from the city’s Parks Board.
Rollag and Guse returned to the commission to recap the project’s benefits and offer an additional opportunity for commissioner feedback. Rollag said that the project’s goal is to be able to accommodate 100 children between the ages of zero and five and to attract the necessary workforce for a facility of this size.
Rollag said that 17 previous locations had been crossed out prior to finding the tee-ball field. She explained that this location checked every box the facility would need, including size, visibility and proximity to other community facilities.
Mayor Roy Lindsay, City Administrator Jameson Berreth and the rest of the commission all reported hearing positive community feedback for the project. City Parks Supervisor Mike McGillivray said that while the Parks Board had yet to fully discuss it, he had received positive statements via email.
Commissioners voted to officially partner with the LAIC in support of the projec, and Berreth said the city would begin looking into the logistics of a land swap.
While excitement for the project is high, Rollag added that the timeline is still quite long. As of now, no official timeframe has been set.
In other business:
- Commissioners authorized the mayor to sign a state financial assistance agreement for repairs to the access road, parking lot and taxi lane at the Madison Airport. The cost is divided among the state, the city and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA will cover 90% of costs, with the state and city each covering 5%. Of note, the state’s share cannot exceed $5,050.
- Commissioners approved a proposal from Omni-Pro Software for generator control and monitoring at the MMU building. The previous generator was out of date and needed to be replaced and connected to remote control and monitoring systems. The proposal is set at $14,285.