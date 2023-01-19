Brooke Rollag

Earlier this month, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) announced its purchase of a 67.6-acre plat on the west side of Madison along US-81. This purchase is set to help the LAIC accomplish its two primary initiatives: increasing housing and establishing a daycare facility in Madison.

On Jan. 5, LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag and Madison Elementary Principal Janel Guse spoke to city commissioners about a potential land swap that would grant them access to a 1.5-acre area near the Madison Aquatic Center at the intersection of Highland Ave. and W. Center St.