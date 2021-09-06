At its next meeting, the Madison City Commission will consider the second reading of two medical marijuana ordinances as well as discuss the creation of a vaccine lottery incentive program.
The medical marijuana ordinances deal with zoning and licensing. They were endorsed unanimously at the commission’s previous meeting.
Other old business includes the second reading of an ordinance amending Appendix B in the zoning ordinances and the second reading of an ordinance regarding the property tax levy.
The commission will hold a hearing for and consider the approval of a temporary retail off-sale malt beverage license for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce for the Bacon Bash on Sept. 11.
In new business, the commission will consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to sponsor a vaccine incentive lottery program. The ARPA fund was created by the federal government to aid in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other new business includes the review and awarding of a bid for the Highway 34 turn lane project to Bowes Construction Inc. and discussion and action on the installation of an irrigation system at the Baughman-Belatti sports field.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall on Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
City officials are conducting their meeting using distance-connection technology. The public can join the online Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going o https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88589351128.
Individuals can also join the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the ID access code 885-8935-1128.
Members of the city finance office have reserved the discretion to change any part of he agenda up to 24 hours before the start of the meeting.