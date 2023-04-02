Alan Maas

ALAN MAAS, a Madison native, has published his first novel, "The Kind Whisper."

 Submitted photo

Everyone has heard the term “renaissance man,” yet to meet someone who genuinely fits the description is something else entirely. One is Alan Maas, a Madison native whose adventures throughout South Dakota have left him with an impressive resume as well as a head full of stories.

Maas has worked as a forester, head groundskeeper, teacher, the general manager of an advertising company and the president of a software startup, all while maintaining an active hobby as a handyman. For his most recent endeavor, Maas took things in a new direction for the creation of his first novel.