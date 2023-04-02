Everyone has heard the term “renaissance man,” yet to meet someone who genuinely fits the description is something else entirely. One is Alan Maas, a Madison native whose adventures throughout South Dakota have left him with an impressive resume as well as a head full of stories.
Maas has worked as a forester, head groundskeeper, teacher, the general manager of an advertising company and the president of a software startup, all while maintaining an active hobby as a handyman. For his most recent endeavor, Maas took things in a new direction for the creation of his first novel.
Published in November, Maas’ “The Kind Whisper” is an exploration of the history of the Black Hills, a part of South Dakota that is steeped in regional mythos. Locations like Deadwood and Lookout Mountain, as well as people like Wild Bill Hickock and General George Custer, are all parts of an intricate story that connects to one of America’s most intriguing eras, the Wild West.
In the novel’s foreword, Maas writes: “You know that history can be passed on from one human being to another human being. You also know to err is human, so how much of our history is true and how much is fabricated?”
This question is at the heart of “The Kind Whisper,” which is evidenced through its key artistic choice. The story utilizes a singular fictional character as a connective throughline for decades of factual history. Maas explained that the character functions similarly to Forrest Gump, allowing the true history to shine while giving the audience a protagonist to connect with.
The novel dives into the Custer Expedition, the creation of cities in the Black Hills and the story of the Thoen Stone, one of the most beguiling mysteries of the area. It also contains a plethora of historical photographs, as well as a hand-drawn illustration of Custer from Maas’ 12-year-old niece, Breanna Bruns.
While the history of the Black Hills is rich with compelling narratives, accurately cataloging all these stories can seem like an impossible task. For Maas, this is one of the primary motivators for his novel. In his late 20s, Maas moved to Spearfish to work as a forester and quickly became entranced by the Black Hills.
Over the next two decades, Maas would explore locations, immerse himself in research and have countless conversations with the locals. The stories of cowboys, stagecoaches, gold panners and more that Maas heard on his travels left an indelible mark, which grew into his inspiration for “The Kind Whisper.”
“A lot of these stories I’d end up just jotting down, and then I started kind of pulling them together 10-15 years ago,” Maas said. “Then, I started to think about how I was going to put all this together in a story.”
One of Maas’ goals for the novel is to increase interest in the area’s history, yet he doesn’t plan to accomplish this only through his writing. This month, Maas will launch an extensive series of tours that will showcase many of the novel’s landmarks and locations.
“I got enthralled with the Black Hills and love to spread the word about it,” Maas said. “I want everyone to know that there’s something out here that you don’t really know about until you get here and spend a little time, and if you’re going to spend the time, you might as well know a bit of the history, and then you’re hooked.”
The tours will span from Deadwood to Spearfish and feature stops at the Adams Museum, Mt. Moriah’s historic cemetery, the D.C. Booth National Fish Hatchery and more.
“I want to get people interested in knowing that there is so much history here and so much tied in to not just our area but the whole world in a way,” Maas said.
He added that since its release, “The Kind Whisper” has received positive responses, with the only complaint he’s heard being that the story ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger. However, Maas said this was done intentionally to incentivize readers to engage in their own research after they finish the book.
Maas said the first copies he gave away were to his family, with his mother and stepfather (Joan and Doug Merager) still living in Madison.
“That was really special,” Maas said, adding that his mother was one of the earliest supporters of his writing.
“He isn’t afraid to try anything,” Joan said.
She explained that Maas had taken her and her husband to several of the locations featured in the tours.
“He takes us out there and shows us all these different things. Some of them I didn’t even know were out there. He’s an amazing tour guide,” she added.