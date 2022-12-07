Parkview Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1022 N.W. 7th St. in Madison, has been sold. The new owner is South Dakota Properties, LLC. It will continue to do business as Parkview Apartments.

As of Dec. 1, Parkview Apartments is also no longer required to accept only tenants who make less than a certain amount of money. Prospective tenants with incomes higher than HUD guidelines are now welcome to apply, and they can be accepted subject to passing criminal background checks and meeting other typical rental qualifications.