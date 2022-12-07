Parkview Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1022 N.W. 7th St. in Madison, has been sold. The new owner is South Dakota Properties, LLC. It will continue to do business as Parkview Apartments.
As of Dec. 1, Parkview Apartments is also no longer required to accept only tenants who make less than a certain amount of money. Prospective tenants with incomes higher than HUD guidelines are now welcome to apply, and they can be accepted subject to passing criminal background checks and meeting other typical rental qualifications.
However, the property will continue to take applications under the local HRA Section 8 voucher program.
“Madison seems to have a real shortage of market rate apartment rentals and a surplus of income restricted housing,” said Jim Knoblach, a partner in South Dakota Properties and CEO of Crown Properties, the new property management company. “By converting this property to being market rate, we hope to help ease the shortage of workforce housing in Madison.”
Parkview Apartments and Townhomes is a 28-unit property consisting of 24 two-bedroom apartments and 4 three-bedroom townhomes. It was built in the late 1970s and owned and managed since then by Brutger Equities of Saint Cloud, Minn.
The new owners are planning on making updates to the property where needed.
Current employees of the property will remain employed. The property will be managed by Crown Properties, Saint Cloud. Crown Properties specializes in owning properties in growing micro-regional centers in Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
“My partner and I are both very impressed with Madison and think it is a good city in which to invest,” said Knoblach. “We look forward to providing good housing for members of this community.”
Questions can be directed to Vicki Manor, the local community manager, at 605-256-9297, or Jim Knoblach at 320-267-0558.