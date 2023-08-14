Oleksandra Rachynska, who goes by the name Alex, is a Dakota State University student from Ukraine. She is studying biology and carries a 4.0 grade point average. She is also seriously affected by the war in Ukraine.
The first year that Alex attended DSU, all she really had to worry about was doing well in her classes. However, in February 2022, her worries skyrocketed. Her parents and younger brother live in Kyiv, where Russian troops had quickly advanced.
“I remember the day the war started as if it was yesterday,” she said. “I remember calling my parents in tears to make sure they were safe.” Fortunately, her parents and brother were fine and continue to be safe, but Alex’s parents’ business, a small family business of over 20 years selling various summer and winter hats, is no longer viable. Her family, like many Ukrainians in the Kyiv area, can no longer afford anything other than necessities.
Alex is now in the U.S. with basically no support. Her father is currently working as a taxi driver (not a stable income) and her mother is trying to keep the store open even though it provides very little income. Because of the unsafe war situation, her 10-year-old brother cannot be left alone; he attends school, but schools are open somewhat sporadically.
Alex’s parents don’t want her to return home. She has not seen her parents and brother since the fall of 2021.
“Five thousand miles and hundreds of calls and messages have separated me from my family since I came to the United States,” she said.
Because she is carrying an overload of classes each semester and taking summer courses, Alex will be a junior/senior this school year and will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in biology at the end of summer 2024. She plans to go on to graduate school to ultimately get a degree in neurological surgery and human genome editing.
She has just completed a 10-week, highly competitive, paid internship at MaineHealth Research Institution, where she worked in molecular medicine related to cardiology. Her project there focused on muscle tissue repair after a myocardial infarction (heart attack).
Alex is doing what she can to support herself and her studies at DSU, but international students have limited options for working and for scholarships. She works on campus, she had the paid internship in Maine, and she has applied for all scholarships available to her. But these earnings are not nearly enough to fund a year’s worth of college expenses — room, board, insurance, tuition, fees and books — about $10,000 per semester.
Several organizations in Madison are working together to raise money to get her through her last year of classes: Rotary, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, AAUW and others.
Any individuals or organizations who are interested in financially helping Alex can either send a check made out to Madison Rotary Club (P.O. Box 233, Madison, S.D., 57042) noting that it’s for Alexandra Rachynska, or donate online at rotary-club-of-madison.square.site.