Alex Rachynska

Oleksandra Rachynska, who goes by the name Alex, is a Dakota State University student from Ukraine. She is studying biology and carries a 4.0 grade point average. She is also seriously affected by the war in Ukraine.

The first year that Alex attended DSU, all she really had to worry about was doing well in her classes. However, in February 2022, her worries skyrocketed. Her parents and younger brother live in Kyiv, where Russian troops had quickly advanced.